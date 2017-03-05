ATP Estoril: Main draw third-day recap

Kevin Anderson had to fight a lot to pass through his tough test named João Domingues. (Photo by Millennium Estoril Open)

A day full of emotions to the crowd watching the matches from the stands. There was a total of seven matches happening in Estoril today.

Stadium Millennium

Last edition's finalist, Pablo Carreno Busta and Tommy Robredo open the session on Stadium Millennium. The first seed had to fight a lot to close the match in just two sets as Tommy Robredo pushed his compatriot to his limits. The match ended 7-6(5) 7-5 in Carreno Busta favour. He will now face Nicolas Almagro.

Pablo Carreno Busta serving during his match. (Pedro Cunha/VAVEL USA)

Nicolas Almagro crushed the Portuguese Gastão Elias to book a place in the quarterfinals of the tournament he won in 2016. The Spaniard plays like he is at home and is capable of beating anyone here, as he proved before. He took the win in similar straight sets 6-1 6-2 in a little bit more than an hour.

Starting the night session, Richard Gasquet, Millennium Estoril Open champion back in 2015 continued playing his best tennis in Portugal, beating Carlos Berlocq 6-1 6-4. The 2015 champion came to Portugal three times and has two finals and one title. Carlos Berlocq is the last champion of the Portugal Open, back in 2014, the former tournament which was held in Oeiras.

The last match of the day was played under the artificial lights and was a huge battle between the surprise of the tournament, João Domingues and world number 66, Kevin Anderson. The match lasted 2 hours and 25 minutes and had three sets. The Portuguese player, ranked 242nd on ATP pulled the former world top-10 to his limit winning the first set 7-5. The South-African was able to comeback in the second set and won it 6-3. The third and last set was so well played from both. Domingues, who sent Kyle Edmund home after saving match points and being down 5-2 in the third, started the set being up a break 2-0 and 40-15 serving for the 3-0, however, Anderson broke back and resisted a little bit more. Kevin Anderson won 5-7 6-3 7-5.

Court Cascais

The schedule of the Court Cascais had only doubles to be played.

Purav Raja and Divij Sharan defeated Marcus Daniell and Marcelo Demoliner, the doubles draw third seeds by 6-0 7-6(4).

The fourth seeds, Leander Paes and Andre Sa defeated Renzo Olivo and Benoit Paire 7-6(1) 6-2.

David Marrero and Tommy Robredo kicked off Malek Jaziri and Gilles Muller 3-6 6-0 10-8 and they are now in the semifinals.