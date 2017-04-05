ATP Estoril: David Ferrer overcomes Frederico Ferreira Silva

David Ferrer en route to the quarterfinals at the Millennium Estoril Open. (Photo by Millennium Estoril Open)

David Ferrer, ranked 31st on ATP, got his first win in almost four months by defeating Frederico Ferreira Silva in straight sets.

Easy first set to Ferrer

In the first set, David Ferrer had his strokes all polished to take a 4-0 lead on the Portuguese wildcard. All of his balls were very solid and he was playing a good match, not giving any chances to Frederico Silva. Ferrer was serving for a 5-0 lead when the 426th player in the world started to be more aggressive and broke the Spaniard's serve to reduce the gap to just one break. David started to fail a lot and the younger player took advantage on that and reduced the difference between them to 5-3. Ferrer was now serving for the set and he closed it at love. 6-3 to the former world top-10.

Ferrer gets broken but recovers

David Ferrer had his serve broken to start the second set. Frederico was leading 1-0, put more pressure on Ferrer's serve and was able to get the break and lead 2-0. Soon, David broke Silva's serve at love to recover from the break down. from 0-2, the Spanish won 4 games to came back to 4-2. They both held their serves and when serving for the match, Ferrer had to improve his tennis. He faced three break points but won the next five to get the win 6-3 6-4 in 1 hour and 14 minutes.

Stats

David Ferrer aced Frederico Silva twice against 1 ace from the Portuguese. They both double faulted twice. Silva had a superior percentage of first serve in, 71 percent opposing to 64 percent of his opponent. Ferrer saved 4 of the 6 break points he faced and Silva saved only 2 out of 6.

Statements

David Ferrer said after the match: "I feel very happy because after four matches without winning it's very good to get a win."

About his next match, he said: "I'm trying to go step by step. This is a new situation for me and I accept it and try to do my best. It will be a different match, a faster match, he serves really well and has a good forehand from the baseline."

What's next?

David Ferrer will face Ryan Harrison this Friday for a place in the semifinals.