Novak Djokovic announces split from coaching team

Early tournament exits have become synonymous with Djokovic in 2017 (Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe)

Novak Djokovic has confirmed his split with his entire coaching team ahead of the Mutua Madrid Open next week.

The Serb announced the parting of ways on Friday morning and it follows a dismal start to the year for the 29-year-old.

The cull will include long-time coach Marian Vajda, who has been part of Djokovic’s set-up throughout the majority of his career.

Fitness coach Gebhard Phil Gritsch and physiotherapist Miljan Amanovic have also split with the world number two.

He will tour alone during next week’s Masters 1000 event in Madrid to assess his next move.

Grateful for their work

A statement on his official website read: “I am forever grateful to Marian, GG and Miljan for a decade of friendship, professionalism and commitment to my career goals.

“Without their support I couldn’t have achieved these professional heights.

“It was not an easy decision, but we all felt that we need a change.

“I am very grateful and proud of our relationship and unbreakable bond that we built through years of mutual love, respect and understanding."

Djokovic embraces Goffin after his recent quarterfinal defeat in Monte Carlo (Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe)

Disappointing last twelve months

Djokovic ended his three-year coaching partnership with former world number one Boris Becker in December after he was dislodged from his position atop the ATP singles rankings by Andy Murray.

The Serb held all four Grand Slam titles heading into Wimbledon last summer but has relinquished his grip on three of his majors and hardly looks in peak form ahead of the French Open later this month.

He crashed out of the Australian Open in the second round to qualifier Denis Istomin before suffering reverses to Nick Kyrgios – in Indian Wells – and David Goffin – in Monte Carlo – that raised further doubts over his mindset.

Djokovic will be seeded second in Madrid and is defending his 1000 ranking points after his triumph in the Spanish capital last year.