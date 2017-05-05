ATP Estoril: Pablo Carreno Busta overcomes Nicolas Almagro test

Pablo Carreno Busta en route to the semifinals. (Photo by Millennium Estoril Open)

Pablo Carreno Busta was a finalist in Estoril last year and he is aiming to improve that record after beating his compatriot Nicolas Almagro in a match which was a re-edition of the 2016 edition final.

One-way first set to Carreno Busta

The Millennium Estoril Open first seed, Pablo Carreno Busta, was irreprehensible on his service games in the first set, winning 16 of the 22 points played on his serve. The Spaniard was very aggressive and managed to control the wind to win the first set versus Nicolas Almagro. Nico was hitting well but it was not enough to contradict his friend's tennis. He won just a half of the points played on his serve and double faulted twice, what made the job easier for his opponent.

Second tougher set

It was no an easy job for Pablo Carreno Busta to close the match. In the first game of the second set, Carreno Busta took the only chance he had to break his rival's serve. He was constructing the points very well but Almagro wouldn't give up and got a 30-30 in the second game of the set. The younger player was stronger and held his serve to take the lead 2-0. Then, Nicolas Almagro confirmed his serve at love and reduced the disadvantage to just one game. In the fourth game, Carreno was serving for the 3-1, but the last edition's champion started putting more pressure and had three break points, which he didn't take advantage on. Nicolas Almagro wasted five break points in a game that was decided on the advantages. It was not in the first time however it was in the second one. The world ranked 86th broke Pablo's serve at love and held his serve to be up on the scoreboard. Nicolas Almagro was serving to be up 5-4 but Carreno Busta got the break and closed the match in his service game. The match finished 6-2 6-4 to Pablo Carreno Busta.

Nicolas Almagro hitting a backhand against Pablo Carreno Busta. (Pedro Cunha/VAVEL USA)

Stats

Pablo Carreno Busta had an impressive service record with 75 percent of first serves being in and winning 59 percent of them. 11 second serves out of 15 were won by the young player, who save 5 break points in 6 he faced.

Nicolas Almagro aced his compatriot 4 times however he committed 3 double faults. The Spanish athlete didn't save any breakpoint.

What's next?

Pablo Carreno Busta will now face the winner of the match between David Ferrer and Ryan Harrison.

Nicolas Almagro will play doubles side by side with Guillermo Garcia-Lopez.