ATP Estoril: Pablo Carreno Busta dispatches David Ferrer in straight sets

To start the semifinals day at the Millennium Estoril Open, Pablo Carreno Busta faced David Ferrer in front of a packed house.

First tough set to Carreno Busta

Pablo Carreno Busta started the match on serve. The first set was very balanced, both players were fighting until the end of every point, never giving up. The things got complicated to David Ferrer when Pablo broke his serve to be up 4-2. Ferrer double-faulted twice in that service game. Carreno Busta didn't waste his chance and held to be up 5-2. The former world number three reduced the distance with his serve and then Pablo Carreno Busta closed the set in a very complicated game. He only closed the set at the fifth set point. The set ended 6-3 in 39 minutes.

David Ferrer hitting a backhand during his semifinal match against Pablo Carreno Busta. (Photo by Millennium Estoril Open)

Third set to put Pablo in the final

David Ferrer was serving to start the set and faced three break points which he saved with some very solid strokes. When serving for the 2-2, Carreno Busta had a 0-30 but he managed to get through it and close the game. In the next one, Ferrer got his serve broken and started being down 3-2. From there on, both athletes held their service games until Pablo Carreno Busta breaks David's serve to close the match on the second match point.

Stats

Pablo Carreno Busta has some great stats. He put 70 percent of his first serve in and saved the only break point he faced. The player won 30 out of 45 first serve points played on his serve and won 13 out of 19 on his second serve.

David Ferrer double-faulted four times, however, he aced Carreno Busta three times. The former ranked third on ATP only lost 6 points in 30 played on his first serve but on his second serve, which he used a lot due to the 53 percent of first serves in, he only won 9 points in 27.

What's next?

Pablo Carreno Busta will now face either Gilles Muller, tournament's third seed, or Kevin Anderson.

David Ferrer is heading to Madrid Mutua Open.