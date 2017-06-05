ATP Estoril: Semifinals day recap and finals schedule

Pablo Carreno Busta will face Gilles Muller in his second straight final here in Estoril. (Photo by Millennium Estoril Open)

The last day of the Millennium Estoril open is coming but it's still not the end. We're on the eighth day of the tournament and the singles semifinals were played today. One doubles semifinal was played too.

Stadium Millennium

Ryan Harrison and Michael Venus qualified to the doubles final after a three-set victory over Ariel Behar and Aliaksandr Bury. They won 4-6 7-6(7) 10-3.

Ryan Harrison and Michael Venus are in the doubles' final. (Photo by Millennium Estoril Open)

Pablo Carreno Busta outlasted David Ferrer in the first semifinal of the day. Pablo has an impressive record playing here in Portugal. In 2013, when the tournament was played in a different venue, in Oeiras, he passed the qualifying to reach the semifinals. In 2014, he lost in the second round but got his revenge in 2015 when, in this new venue of the tournament, he lost in the semifinals again. In 2016 he finished as a finalist to Nicolas Almagro and today he qualified for the final again, where he'll face Gilles Muller. It's clearly a country where Carreno Busta feels at home. In a very tough match, he was able to pass through Ferrer in straight sets 6-3 6-3.

The third match of the day was featured by Gilles Muller and Kevin Anderson. The third seed overcame the South-African in two hard sets as the scoreboard was marking 7-5 6-4 at the end of the match. This is Muller's second final of the year, the first-ever he plays on clay. It was a packed house watching both semifinals.

Gilles Muller celebrating his victory. (Photo by Millennium Estoril Open)

Tomorrow's schedule

The doubles final will take place at 1:30 pm. Ryan Harrison and Michael Venus will fight for the title against David Marrero and Tommy Robredo. They have never met each other before.

Pablo Carreno Busta and Gilles Muller will face-off in the last match of the tournament. The Spaniard is the last year defeated finalist and Muller has already won a title this year, although this is his first clay-court final.