Dan Evans questions Aljaz Bedene's British credentials

Evans' outburst may led to some awkward encounters between the pair in the future (Photo: Andre Ringuette/Getty Images North America)

Dan Evans has launched a scathing attack on Aljaz Bedene’s British credentials following increased coverage of the 27-year-old’s recent winning run.

Bedene was granted citizenship in the United Kingdom in 2015 after he emigrated from Slovenia to Hertfordshire, England in 2008.

The Slovenian-born player carried a 16-match unbeaten run into the Hungarian Open final last month.

Questions eligibility

“Fourth?” asked Evans after he was reminded by a reporter that he had fell behind Bedene in the British rankings. “Oh, so I’m third.”

The world number 58 was speaking after his 7-5, 6-2 loss to Robin Haase in the first round of the Mutua Madrid Open.

He added: “I don’t think he [Bedene] really believes he’s British either.

“It’s nothing against Aljaz. I like him. He’s not confrontational in any way but to me it doesn’t sit well if you play for another country.”

Bedene in action at Miami Open earlier this year (Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images North America)

Background

Bedene was refused the chance to represent Great Britain in the Davis Cup in 2015 after his participation in a series of dead rubbers for Slovenia.

It had been mooted during Great Britain’s recent Davis Cup reverse to France on clay that Bedene would have proven more useful than Evans on the surface given the latter’s inexperience on the red dirt.

But Evans is also dissatisfied by the coverage the 27-year-old is receiving on social media.

He added: “Whoever runs the LTA Twitter feed doesn't like me and likes Aljaz. I don't want them to tweet me yet I'm as English as pretty much can be.

“He's won 16 out of 16, well done. At the start of the year I got a tweet when I made the semis of Sydney but they are few and far between.”

Bedene reached the last 16 of the Istanbul Open last week but crashed out to world number six Milos Raonic in three sets.