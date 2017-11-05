ATP Madrid: Novak Djokovic battles past hometown favourite Feliciano Lopez

A 15-minute rain delay prior to the match did not affect the quality (Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images Europe)

Defending champion Novak Djokovic claimed his first straight sets victory on clay this season as he ousted hometown hero Feliciano Lopez, 6-4, 7-5, in the last 16 of the Mutua Madrid Open.

The Serb was made to sweat for his place in the quarterfinals, breaking at a crucial juncture in each set to set-up a mouthwatering clash with Kei Nishikori on Friday.

The world number two stepped out onto Manolo Santana Court for only the second time without his tightly-knit coaching staff, having split with the trio before the tournament commenced at the beginning of the week.

However, the 29-year-old has found respite in his brother and spiritual guru, Pepe Imaz’s, presence in his coaching box having survived in a minor scare in his second round clash with Nicolas Almagro.

Djokovic recovered from a 3-0 deficit in the deciding set on Wednesday and questions were again tabled about the Serb’s deteriorating confidence levels.

He was forced to play down suggestions that former world number one Andre Agassi is in line to assist Djokovic on a full-time basis ahead of the French Open.

Ironically, his opponent here, Lopez, first featured at the Madrid Open 16 years ago against the American and the Spanish spectactors in attendance were certainly behind the 35-year-old from the get-go.

There were doubts about the world number 38’s power game and whether it would pertube Djokovic’s feted defensive capabilities but the opening set stayed on serve until the Serb made the crucial breakthrough at 5-4.

Not without its controversy

The world number two had coasted through his service games, winning 86% of his points behind his first serve after nine games.

Lopez took a while to settle into his rhythm, frequently posing questions of his opponent with impromptu dropshots that had varying degrees of success.

Djokovic replied excellently to one of the Spaniard’s specialties in the fifth game that preceded one of three break points for the 29-year-old in the opening frame.

And when he finally did convert a break point opportunity, it wasn’t without a hint of controversy.

At deuce, Lopez sent a forehand that caught the baseline and Djokovic appeared to stop the rally for a closer inspection.

But as he did not appeal to the umpire to climb down to check the mark, his haphazard forehand was not returned by Lopez and the point was awarded to the Serb.

Perhaps smarting from that decision, the Spaniard sent a forehand long on set point to conclude a 39-minute opener that had the crowd in attendance admittedly subdued.

Djokovic swipes sweat from his forehead during the victory (Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images Europe)

Highlight reel moments

To his credit, Lopez rallied and constructed a break point opening in Djokovic’s first service game of the second set.

That was squandered after an errant backhand and, from there on out, the Serb was beginning to display all the qualities that characterized his period of dominance last year.

On serve at 5-5, Lopez boasted a 30-15 advantage and had Djokovic scrambled with another drop volley.

Seemingly lacking the pace and height for a returnable shot, the Serb done the impossible and returned the deftest of volleys millimeters from the ground that avoided two break point opportunities.

Djokovic held and, when Lopez committed three unforced errors at 6-5, there was only going to be one winner.

An hour and 33 minutes had ticked over when Lopez netted a forehand on match point.