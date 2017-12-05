WTA Madrid: Kristina Mladenovic strides into the semifinals overcoming Sorana Cirstea in straight sets

14th seed Kristina Mladenovic took on Sorana Cirstea for a berth in the semifinals at the Mutua Madrid Open. Cirstea who was last year’s quarterfinalist was trying to go one better this time round. Her opponent though was looking to make her second Premier mandatory semifinal and was in fine form.

The Romanian had a nervy start allowing the Frenchwoman to take an early advantage which she held on to take the first set. Cirstea kept fighting hard though but Mladenovic was still able to prevail in a tight second set to seal another 6-4, 6-4 straight sets victory.

Nervous start costs Cirstea the set

It was a nervous start from Cirstea and Mladenovic was immediately awarded triple break points. The Romanian stepped it up saving two of those with some great shotmaking but was not able to save the third allowing the Frenchwoman to grab an early lead. Mladenovic continued where she left off in the previous round coming up with a comfortable hold for 2-0. Cirstea looked to have shaken off the nerves though and had considerably tightened up the serve.

Cirstea shook off the poor start and was starting to have decent holds | Photo: Jimmie48 Tennis Photography

The Romanian eventually got her chance after a rather poor game from the Frenchwoman in the sixth game. Mladenovic lost her rhythm on serve serving a couple of double faults before handing Cirstea a couple of break points. The Frenchwoman regrouped momentarily finding her first serves to save both but the double faults came once more but she eventually survived saving three break points to hold onto her lead for 4-2. Mladenovic was looking for the double break and pushed the Romanian in the 9th game but Cirstea hung on for 4-5 to make the Frenchwoman serve for the set. Mladenovic kept her nerve and sealed the first set 6-4.

Mladenovic hung on to her early break to close out the set | Photo: Jimmie48 Tennis Photography

Tight set in which Mladenovic has the extra edge

The Romanian made a positive start to the second set. However, in the third game, she stopped play to challenge a shot which she, unfortunately, got wrong thereby gifting Mladenovic with a break point. Cirstea managed to save it with some decent play finishing it off at the net. The Frenchwoman though continued her aggressive ways and absolutely smashed a return to earn another break point. The Romanian’s shot found the net instead and Mladenovic broke first for a 2-1 lead.

Mladenovic broke first in the second set | Photo: Jimmie48 Tennis Photography

The Frenchwoman though uncharacteristically gave the break again with a poor service game and was broken back to love allowing Cirstea to level for 2-2. They both had easier holds before Mladenovic conjured up another opportunity this time with a delightful drop shot. The Frenchwoman set up the ensued rally with a huge return and with Cirstea on the backfoot for most parts, the Frenchwoman converted her chance to break once again and nose ahead for 4-3.

Cirstea continued fighting and managed to break back | Photo: Jimmie48 Tennis Photography

It was becoming a cat and mouse match though as Cirstea once more set up triple break points coming up with some impressive hitting. Mladenovic could not fend off and the match once again drew level at 4-4. However, the Romanian followed it up with a disappointing game after all that effort to find the break back and Mladenovic capitalized to get herself within one game of victory. This time she hung on to her serve and sealed the match with an ace to advance to the semifinals for the first time here.