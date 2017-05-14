ATP Madrid: Kubot/Melo clinch second Masters title with win over Mahut/Roger-Vasselin

After capturing the Miami title at the back end of March, Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo grabbed a second with a 7-5, 6-3 win over French pairing Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin to win Mutua Madrid Open.

Kubot/Melo grab late break

Immediately, the fourth seeds were facing two break points with Mahut striking a forehand between Kubot/Melo. Good reactions at the net from the Pole sent the game to deuce with a breakpoint being saved. A second break point was saved with more impressive skills by Kubot with the pair surviving a scare. The Pole/Brazilian then had a chance of their own to break by taking the game to a deciding point.

But a good unreturnable serve out wide did the job as the sixth seeds held for 1-1. Kubot and Roger-Vasselin then held their next service games much more comfortable with all players holding for 2-2. The fourth seeds also managed to hold serve in the fifth game. The pair of Kubot/Melo continued to dominate net play and after being pegged back to 30-all, the pair went two break points ahead to the frustration of Mahut.

Lukasz Kubot strikes a volley with Marcelo Melo looking on (Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

With Kubot firing consecutive shots at the French pair, he eventually got his reward with Mahut/Roger-Vasselin going for the same ball and netting, 4-2. The sixth seeds found a way back into the match, taking the game to a deciding point before breaking straight back and going on to hold to level, 4-4.

The next three service games went with the serve until the fourth seeds grabbed a set point at 6-5, 40-all thanks to a crunching return down the line from the Pole. Another impressive return from Kubot found it's way to Mahut who netted as the fourth seeds broke to win the set, 7-5.

Kubot/Melo continue dominance

The Brazilian began the set by holding serve to love. From love-30 behind, the fourth seeds with momentum on their side earned double breakpoints. An unforced error from Kubot brought the game level to deuce but still with a breakpoint intact.

A stunning return from the 34-year-old Pole gave he and Kubot the perfect start. This was followed on with a hold of serve to 15 for 3-0. After losing five straight games going back to the first set, Roger-Vasselin eased any worries to get he and Mahut on the scoreboard in a crucial set for them, 3-1.

Marcelo Melo and Lukasz Kubot celebrate defeating Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (Photo: Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

For the remainder of the set, both teams continued to hold serve with the fourth seeds with a break ahead and not looking back at 5-3. With the Brazilian Kubot serving for the championships, two matchpoints would head the way of the fourth seeds.

The left-hander Roger-Vasselin would deny the Pole/Brazilian with a rifled return winner, but they couldn't stop Melo's delivery on the second serve as they clinched the title to win their second Masters crown of the year following on from Miami.