ATP Rome: Home favorites Bolelli/Seppi defeated in straights by Bopanna/Cuevas

Monte-Carlo Champions Rohan Bopanna and Pablo Cuevas defeated Simone Bolelli and Andreas Seppi 6-4, 6-2 in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia to advance to the second round where they will play Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez.

Bopanna/Cuevas grab break after being pegged back

Just three games into the match, the home wildcard pairing of Simone Bolelli and Andreas Seppi were already looking in trouble. All square at 30-30, Bopanna found an opening and hit a passing shot winner by Bolelli to grab the first break point of the match. Following pressure towards Cuevas, Seppi hit a forehand out to which the Urugyian sent the return long as the Italians sent the game to a deciding point.

The Monte Carlo champions broke for a 2-1 lead in the next game with the wildcards being stretched as Cuevas played a forehand to the open court. Despite being sent to a deciding point, Bopanna/Cuevas held serve to consolidate the break for 3-1. Just two games later, the Italians dominated the sixth game, running away to a love-40 lead and grabbing four break point chances.

The Indian/Urugyian pair remained calm and managed to win four straight points to send the game to a deciding point with Bopanna serving. Seppi then attacked Bopanna/Cuevas, found an opening and narrowly found the line as he and Bolelli broke back. However, After working so hard to gain the break, Seppi's serve let him down missing crucial first serves which allowed Bopanna/Cuevas to take advantage, which they did by grabbing three break point chances.

The Monte Carlo champions broke with Bolelli overplaying a volley at the net. Cuevas held his serve with he and Bopanna consolidating for 5-3. Serving for the match up 5-4, Bopanna/Cuevas picked up a set point with the 33-year-olds return just missing the line and going wide. A serve and volley did the job with Bopanna/Cuevas winning the first set 6-4.

Bopanna/Cuevas run away with the second set despite poor start

The Italians made a bright start to the set. In the second game, three breakpoint chances went their way with the 37-year-old sending a volley beyond the baseline. Bopanna/Cuevas then sent the game to deuce before the Italians broke to lead 0-2 with Seppi crunching a backhand winner down the line. However, they couldn't press home their advantage as the Indian/Urugyian dominated the next game to earn three break back points.

Though they were pegged back to deuce, a poor Seppi first serve allowed Cuevas to pick his spot and hit a trademark backhand down the line as the pair broke back. They followed it up by holding serve and drawing level at 2-2. From then on in, they began to run the match and show off their doubles nous.

The fifth game was also dominated by Bopanna/Cuevas who earned three break points for a double break lead. Once again, the 33-year-old's serve was his downfall, playing into the hands of the Indian who struck a backhand winner to break for 3-2. The pair consolidated once more and now led 4-2 with the Italians running out of ideas. The home favorites struggled once more and Bopanna/Cuevas seized their opportunities and took the game to a deciding point.

With a chance to get a game on the board, Seppi netted a simple volley and left Bopanna/Cuevas to serve for the match after breaking. On heir third match point, Bopanna/Cuevas eventually sealed the set 6-2 and the match, winning the last six games on the bounce.