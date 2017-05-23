2017 French Open player profile: Svetlana Kuznetsova

Kuznetsova won her second Grand Slam singles title at the French Open in 2009 defeating Dinara Safina on Saturday (Photo by Ryan Pierse / Getty)

Two-time Grand Slam singles champion Svetlana Kuznetsova enters the French Open as one of the favorites. The Russian is one of three former champions in the draw along with last year's winner Garbine Muguruza, and Francesca Schiavone. Kuznetsova is putting together another strong season, and the former world number two would love to add another Grand Slam singles title to her cabinet.

Notable results to date

The world number nine has a 20-9 win-loss record in 2017. She began her season Down Under in preparation for the Australian Open. She lost to French Open champion Garbine Muguruza in the quarterfinals in Brisbane and suffered two consecutive losses to compatriot Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Her countrywoman defeated her in the second round in Sydney, and in the fourth round of the Australian Open. Pavlyuchenkova's victory over Kuznetsova was significant as she completed her set of reaching the quarterfinals at all four Slams. The Russian advanced to her second quarterfinal of the year in St. Petersburg losing to eventual finalist Yulia Putintseva.

However, Kuznetsova returned to North American hard courts for the back-to-back Premier Mandatory events in Indian Wells and the Miami Open. The Russian defeated Johanna Larsson, and four seeds back-to-back in Roberta Vinci, Caroline Garcia, Pavlyuchenkova and Karolina Pliskova to advance to her third final in the Californian Desert. Unfortunately, it was not to be for Kuznetsova, as she lost to compatriot Elena Vesnina in three sets, which was Vesnina's biggest singles title to date. Kuznetsova backed up her run to the final in Indian Wells, to a fourth-round finish in Miami losing to Venus Williams in straight sets.

Kuznetsova (left) holding the runner-up trophy for the third time in Indian Wells (Source: Pinterest)

Clay Court results leading up to Roland Garros

The 2009 French Open champion returned to clay courts at the indoor Premier event at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. Kuznetsova overcame last year's French Open semifinalist Kiki Bertens in three sets, to win her first match on clay. However, she was beaten in straight sets by eventual champion Laura Siegemund. Kuznetsova loves the conditions at the Caja Magica at the Mutua Madrid Open. The Russian had another solid run at the third Premier Mandatory event of the year. Kuznetsova defeated Yaroslava Shvedova in the first round, and she saved multiple match points in her second round match against Alison Riske. The Russian recorded a straight sets victory over Qiang Wang and Eugenie Bouchard before falling to doubles partner Kristina Mladenovic in the semifinals. The two-time Grand Slam singles champion lost to Daria Gavrilova in the third round at the Foro Italico.

Kuznetsova was a former two-time finalist in Rome (Photo by Gareth Copley / Getty)

Best French Open result

The 32-year-old's finest hour at the French Open was in 2009 when she was seeded seventh and lifted the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen for the first time.

Kuznetsova began her title quest against French wildcard Claire Feuerstein, 6-1, 6-4, and she recorded two more straight sets victories over Galina Voskoboeva and Melinda Czink. However, she needed three sets to dispatch 12th seed and future Wimbledon finalist Agnieszka Radwanska, 6-4, 1-6, 6-1. In the quarterfinals, Kuznetsova was up against 2002 champion Serena Williams, who was the second seed. The Russian overcame the American in a three-set thriller, 7-6 (3), 5-7, 7-5. Kuznetsova had another tricky encounter with 30th seed Sam Stosur, who would reach the final a year later. Nevertheless, Kuznetsova defeated the Aussie, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3 to reach her second French Open final. Kuznetsova eased past top seed Dinara Safina, 6-4, 6-2, which would be her third and final Grand Slam appearance in a Slam final.

The Russian reached the final of the French Open in 2006 as the eighth seed. Kuznetsova cruised through her opening two rounds, and she defeated 2011 winner Li Na in the third round, 6-3, 7-6 (4). Kuznetsova came back from a set down to defeat Schiavone in three sets to reach the quarterfinals. Kuznetsova defeated compatriot Safina in straight sets in the quarterfinals, and she came back from a set down to defeat Nicole Vaidisova. Unfortunately, Kuznetsova was unable to dethrone Justin Henin, 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

The Russian lost her first French Open final in 2006 but would win the title three years later (Photo by Bertrand Guay / Getty)

Kuznetsova has reached the final twice in Paris but she has advanced to four quarterfinals in 2007, 2011, 2013 and 2014, along with a semifinal finish in 2008. The Russian reached the doubles final in 2004 with compatriot Elena Likhovtseva, losing to Virginia Ruano Pascal and Paola Suarez.

How Kuznetsova's game translates to the surface

Clay works perfectly for Kuznetsova's game. The two-time Grand Slam champion has a top spin serve, and she has incredible athleticism. Her athleticism is needed for clay, as you need to be able to slide with your shots, which Kuznetsova excels in. The Russian has good forehands and backhands, and she is exceptional at putting volleys away. The 2009 champion has been on the receiving end and coming out on top in long thrillers at the French Open, and Kuznetsova will be hoping that she leaves Paris with a second Coupe Suzanne Lenglen title, as the draw this year is wide open.