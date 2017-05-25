2017 French Open player profile: Nicolas Mahut

Nicolas Mahut in action at the Miami Open, where he reached the fourth round (Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

35-year-old Nicolas Mahut returns to the French capital to contest in his seventeenth French Open. Currently ranked at number 48, Mahut will be hoping to avoid the big names as he attempts to reach the second week in singles for the very first time.

Notable results to date

The man from Angers hasn't had too much to shout about this year. He currently has an 8-10 win/loss record and with grass around the corner, he will be hoping his fortune changes. Heading down under to begin his year, Mahut only managed to pick up two victories. In his opening tournament of the year at the Brisbane International, the Frenchman beat Stephane Robert before losing to eventual champion Grigor Dimitrov.

Nicolas Mahut during the Sydney International (Photo: Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)

Then in Sydney, he defeated Thomaz Bellucci then losing to Pablo Cuevas in three sets 6-4, 2-6, 6-2. At the Australian Open, Ryan Harrison was his victim as he crashed out in straight sets. Heading to Europe, Mahut managed only one win against Alexander Zverev and two losses to Gilles Simon and Norbert Gombos. Nicolas Mahut would lose in round one again at Indian Wells, before playing his best tournament of the year at the Miami Open where he reached round four losing to Rafael Nadal.

Clay Court results leading up to Roland Garros

The 35-year-old's fortunes didn't improve during the clay season as he endures a 1-3 win/loss record to date. He began the clay season with a straight sets loss to Karen Khachanov at the Monte Carlo Rolex Masters. The Frenchman arrived at the Madrid Open to upset the 14th seed Jack Sock in Madrid with a 6-4, 0-6, 7-6(4) victory then narrowly getting beaten by Pablo Cuevas 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. At the Italian Open, Mahut lost out to compatriot Benoit Paire in straight sets and then withdrew from the recent tournament Lyon Open.

Nicolas Mahut at the Madrid Open, where he won his only match on clay thus far (Photo: Julien Finney/Getty Images)

Mahut's French Open results

Nicolas Mahut will be participating in his 17th straight French Open come the start of the tournament. The 35-year-old has never made it to the second week of singles with his best results coming in round three in 2012 and 2015.

In 2012, Nicolas Mahut upset the 26th seed Andy Roddick in four sets then again coming through in four against Martin Klizan before taking a set off Roger Federer in a four-set loss. In 2015, the Frenchman was awarded a wildcard having fallen outside the world's top 100 at the start of the year.

Nicolas Mahut at Roland Garros is 2012, where he made the third round for the first time, his best result (Photo: Dave Winter/Getty Images)

His tournament started with a comfortable straight-sets win over qualifier Kimmer Coppejans before sending the 24th seeded Ernests Gulbis packing in four sets. He then faced 12th seeded compatriot Gilles Simon, putting up a battle, bitterly losing in the fifth set.

However, in doubles, Nicolas Mahut has reached the final in 2013 when he teamed up with Michael Llodra in his penultimate year at the French Open losing an epic to the Bryan Bros in a third set tiebreaker.

How Mahut's game translates to this surface

Although clay isn't his best or favorite surface, he does pose threats. Mahut is a solid baseline player and a skilled serve and volleyer. The Frenchman has an accurate first serve that can put opponents out of position as he comes to the net to finish a point, a tactic best used on grass.

Nicolas Mahut showing off his serve and volleying skills (Photo: Icon Sportswire)

On his second serve and on other surfaces, Mahut engages more frequently in baseline rallies and attacks the net as often as he can. He has consistent and accurate strokes off both wings, and he is also capable of hitting winners from both wings with a combination of speed and angle.