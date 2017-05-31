French Open: Impressive Dominic Thiem into the third round with victory over Simone Bolelli

On Court Suzanne Lenglen, Dominic Thiem got passed Italian Simone Bolelli 7-5, 6-1, 6-4 to book his place in the third round at Roland Garros

Thiem comes from a break down to win the opener

The Italian, Bolelli began the match the quicker of the two players. He started out holding serve to 15. On Thiem's serve, earned double break points with an impressive backhand down the line. The Austrian would send the game to deuce and even have a chance at winning the service game but Bolelli came right back at him and brought up a third with Thiem netting.

A solid return led to an unforced error as the Italian broke then consolidating to get off to a perfect start at 0-3. The 23-year-old would hold his first game of the set, which seemed to have given him confidence in the next game. All square at 30-all, Bolelli overhit a forehand as the sixth seed grabbed a break back point. At the first time of asking, the Austrian broke then after a changeover held his serve to draw level at 3-3 with the momentum shifting.

Dominic Thiem serving up a win (Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Both held their next serve and the 31-year-old was put under pressure. A break point went the way of Thiem at 30-40 with excellent volleying skills at the net. Bolelli saved the break point and got the game to deuce but couldn't stop Thiem from grabbing a second break point of the game. The Italian's serve pushed Thiem beyond the baseline limiting his return with a second break point going missing.

The Austrian would have a third point saving with Bolelli eventually holding for 4-5. Thiem made it 5-5 before running away to love-40 and breaking. A set point would arrive for the world number seven who a game later would win the set, 7-5.

Thiem strolls past Bolelli for a two-set lead

With the momentum on the Austrian's side, he took full advantage by bringing up two early break point opportunities with a half-volley. An unforced error followed by an unreturnable serve saw the game go to deuce. However, a third break point would arrive for Thiem who would take his chances with the world number 470 putting a forehand wide of the mark.

Thiem saved a break point en route to consolidating the break to go 2-0 up. The 23-year-old would have further opportunities to break in the very next game, opening up the court and hitting a backhand winner. However, Bolelli would be on hand to stop the Austrian by bringing the game to deuce. He would bring up a third break point but again, Bolelli would be up to the task of saving the break point and holding, 2-1.

A packed Court Suzanne Lenglen for the second round clash (Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

This time, Thiem would hold more comfortably to 15 for 3-1. Once more, the Italian would be under attack from the ever dangerous Thiem who would miss four break point chances in the game. Still plugging away, a fifth would arrive and Bolelli's attempted dropshot could only find the net to gift his opponent a 4-1 lead.

The 23-year-old comfortably held his serve for a 5-1 lead. With the 31-year-old serving to survive in the set, he fell behind two break/set points. He would for the umpteenth time send the game to deuce with excellent play. But a third set point went the way of the Austrian who finished off the set with Bolelli netting.

Thiem struggles to break the Italian but takes his chance to progress

After a lengthy medical timeout for Bolelli, Thiem began confidently, holding serve to love to begin. For Bolelli, he would struggle once again allowing Thiem a break point opportunity at advantage. But again, the Austrian would fail to capitalize. Thiem would have a second time to break but Bolelli would again deny him and hold to draw level at 1-1.

Both would hold their next service games with the set at 2-2. Serving in the fifth game, Thiem would face his first break point of the set and his first since the beginning of the second set. He would save the break point by opening up the court with a dropshot and playing the ball back in before holding.

Dominic Thiem serves to Simone Bolelli (Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The next game came alive and the world number seven started to become frustrated as he missed eight chances to break the Italian who hung on for dear life to hold for 3-3. He would calm things down and hold serve to edge out infront at 4-3 in the third.

From losing the first point, Thiem won the next four to bring up a break point chance again. At the 11th time of asking, Thiem finally broke with an exquisite backhand down the line. Serving for the match the sixth seed would pick up his first match point, two of them. He needed only one chance to slam an ace down and seal the match.