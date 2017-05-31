French Open: Lesia Tsurenko shocks Ekaterina Makarova in straight sets

Lesia Tsurenko caused a slight upset in the second round of the French Open as she outclassed the destroyer of the world number one in straight sets, triumphing over Ekaterina Makarova having won eight straight games at one point in time.

Tsurenko avoids slow start

Makarova started the match the best way possible, comfortably holding her serve to love with some solid serving and groundstrokes, looking fresh on the court after her upset win over world number one Angelique Kerber in the first round. Her powerful backhand provided her with some free points as she managed to break serve in the second game, taking the early 2-0 lead with Tsurenko unable to keep up with the pace. However, the Ukrainian managed to find her best tennis soon later as she dictated play with some strong returns, breaking straight back to return on serve.

Lesia Tsurenko in action at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia | Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images Europe

The lower-ranked player then had her first service hold of the day, fending off a break point with an impressive backhand down-the-line winner in the process to narrowly hold her serve. With the momentum, Tsurenko earned the lead for the first time when she broke serve yet again as Makarova lost the rhythm on her serve and started to look very inconsistent.

Tsurenko then saved yet another break point at the crucial moment as she managed to consolidate the break for a huge 4-2 lead, preventing Makarova from returning on serve. Losing both the momentum and confidence, the Russian faltered on her serve once more and was broken to love, gifting Tsurenko the chance to serve out the set. The Ukrainian did just so, comfortably holding her serve as she successfully served out the set, putting her in an advantageous position to close out the match.

Lesia Tsurenko serves at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia | Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images Europe

Tsurenko fends off tough resistance

A failed drop shot attempt by Makarova while facing a break point in the opening game of the second set could have just possibly summed up how Makarova played in this match: Looking good at the beginning, but faltering as the match progressed. This allowed Tsurenko to have the perfect start to the set, leading by a set and a break. The former Top 10 player finally had a real chance to win a game as she managed to get to deuce on Tsurenko’s serve in the following game. However, she was unable to earn any break points, leaving her trailing even further on the scoreboard, allowing Tsurenko to consolidate the break and extending her losing streak to eight games in a row.

Makarova finally won a game soon after, comfortably holding her serve to stop the rout as she looked to regain the momentum. Tsurenko then erased any possibilities of a comeback when she had to come from 15-30 down to hold her serve, suffering a huge scare as Makarova also managed to extend the game to deuce. The Russian proved that she could do the same when she also held her serve after coming back from the same scoreline. However, that was when Tsurenko got on her run and rattled three straight games to seal the victory, progressing to the third round in Paris for the first time in her career, having not won a single match here at the French Open in her whole career before this year.