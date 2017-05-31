French Open: Timea Bacsinszky eases into the third round

30th seed Timea Bacsinszky continues to stroll through the opening rounds of the French Open as this time, Madison Brengle was the victim of Bacsinszky's merciless tennis after being able to win only a mere two games in this match.

Bacsinszky serves a bagel

Bacsinszky had the perfect start to the match as she managed to make the first breakthrough in the opening game, with Brengle’s poor forehands costing her greatly. Four consecutive errors from the American then allowed Bacsinszky to ease to a straightforward service hold, not conceding any points in the process as the Swiss managed to consolidate the break and open up an early 2-0 lead.

Timea Bacsinszky in action | Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images Europe

Brengle’s woes continued when the higher-ranked player was simply just too good for her, breaking her serve yet again as she earned the double break advantage with some impressive tennis. Serving with great precision and consistency, Bacsinszky secured yet another hold of serve after hitting an excellent backhand winner on game point.

Outclassing Brengle in every aspect of the game, saving two game points in the process with some amazing offensive style of play, breaking serve for the third straight time as she earned the golden opportunity to serve out the first set. Bacsinszky did just so, not disappointing her fans as she comfortably held her serve to 30 and sealed the set with a bagel scoreline after just 25 minutes of play, looking in red-hot form.

Timea Bacsinszky hits a forehand | photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images Europe

Brengle gets on the scoreboard

Bacsinszky carried over the momentum from the first set as she had the best possible start to the second set, prevailing in yet another return game. Once again being untouchable on her own serve, the Swiss easily consolidated the break as she continued to stroll through the match, looking poised for the victory.

Brengle then lost her 10th straight point in the match as she was not able to provide a real challenge for Bacsinszky, who won her ninth consecutive game. Saving three break points in the process, the Swiss finally showed some signs of a slip-up but still maintained her composure to hold her serve and consolidate the break, adding the Brengle’s woes.

Madison Brengle finally gets on the scoreboard in the 11th game, at the eleventh hour | Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images Europe

With some improved offensive tennis, Brengle finally stopped the rout as she comfortably held her serve to love and got herself on the scoreboard. Another tough game saw Bacsinszky save a massive five break points to hold her serve and be just a game away from the victory.

It was Brengle’s turn to save break points (and match points) as she saved two of them while serving to stay in the match, letting off a huge grin on her face after managing to win the game. Serving for the match, Bacsinszky lived up to expectations as she eventually closed out the win after just 1 hour and 4 minutes of play, looking to be playing her best tennis.