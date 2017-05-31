French Open: Zhang Shuai battles past tough opponent

Zhang Shuai had to battle past a tricky opponent in Aliaksandra Sasnovich for over two hours in the second round of the French Open as the Belarusian put up a very tough fight to trouble Zhang, who was unfazed despite all the difficulties she faced, coming back from a break down in the final set to triumph.

Zhang strolls to win the first set

Zhang had the perfect start to the match as she comfortably held her opening service game with the help of some strong serves and good follow-ups. Sasnovich followed suit as she managed to force errors out of the Chinese, leveling the scores. Zhang’s service games looked untouchable early on as this time she did not lose a point while holding her serve, keeping the set on serve as she looked in great form. Expectedly, the higher-ranked player made the first breakthrough in the match as she fired some bullets past Sasnovich, taking the early lead. Zhang then faced some troubles in the next game as the Belarusian put up some tough fight when she threatened to break straight back by getting to deuce.

Zhang Shuai hits a backhand | Photo: Jimmie48 Tennis Photography

Despite so, she was unable to find a break point and allowed Zhang to eventually hold her serve and consolidate the break. Sasnovich finally stopped the rout with a confidence-boosting hold to love, lessening the deficit to just two games. Nevertheless, the Chinese was still able to regain the three-game lead when she had another easy hold of serve, placing herself just one game away from winning the first set. Serving to stay in the set, Sasnovich could not handle the pressure well and allowed Zhang to come from 30-15 down and break once more, with the Belarusian serving a double fault on set point after 29 minutes of play.

Sasnovich fights back

Sasnovich went on a comeback trail immediately from the first game of the second set onwards, looking very determined to send the match into a deciding set. She had the best possible start to the set, breaking serve in the opening game. The underdog then consolidated the break to extend her lead, looking further poised to claim the second set. Zhang finally got herself on the scoreboard in the third game, comfortably holding her serve before breaking straight back with some excellent offensive style of play to level the scores. Nevertheless, Sasnovich managed to regain the lead as soon as possible after she triumphed in a marathon 20-points game lasting over 10 minutes, saving five game points to break serve once more.

Zhang Shuai in action | Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe

The Belarusian then consolidated the break, extending her lead to two games as Zhang became more erratic as the second set progressed. Sasnovich, playing some incredible tennis, broke serve for the second straight time as she moved just one game away from winning the set. However, the Chinese did not lose hope and instead tried to mount a comeback as she got back one of the breaks and lessen the deficit to only one game. However, it was second time lucky for the Belarusian as she successfully served out the set on her second opportunity, leveling the match all of a sudden.

Zhang escapes from the brink

Similar to the second set, Sasnovich started the final set with a bang as she clinched a service break in the opening game to have the early lead. The lead was soon extended to two games as the Belarusian continued to fire winners at her own will, outhitting Zhang in groundstroke rallies and managing to dictate play. Zhang then got a confidence-boosting service hold to love as she attacked the Sasnovich backhand, getting her onto the scoreboard in the final set.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich provided a tough fight today | Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images North America

Unexpectedly, Zhang broke back in the next game after winning her eighth straight point, before her winning streak got stopped at 11 consecutive points but still managing to consolidate the break. After a string of service holds, it was the experienced and the higher-ranked player who converted her second break point in the eighth game to earn her the service break, placing her just one game away from sealing the victory. Determined to get the win, Zhang eventually closed it out after forcing errors out of the vulnerable Sasnovich backhand, clinching the win after 2 hours and 8 minutes.