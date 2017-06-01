French Open: Anastasija Sevastova outclasses Eugenie Bouchard to record best performance in Paris

Anastasija Sevastova cruised to a comfortable straight sets victory over Eugenie Bouchard after exactly an hour as Latvian was just too good for her opponent, hitting 21 winners along the way. Serving with great precision and playing some clean tennis, Sevastova now deservedly moves on to the third round of the French Open for the first time in her career.

Sevastova takes the opening set

Sevastova had the perfect start to the match as she came into the match firing, hitting some spectacular winners as she managed to dictate play and moved Bouchard around at her own will. The Latvian hit three winners in the opening game to get the early service break and jump out to an early lead. Some solid and precise hitting then consolidated the break of serve for Sevastova, extending her lead to two games as she looked very comfortable on the clay courts of Paris.

Anastasija Sevastova hits a forehand | Photo: Adam Pretty/Getty Images Europe

With some excellent aggressive play, Bouchard finally got herself onto the scoreboard as she looked to mount a comeback early on. The Canadian then broke straight back all of a sudden and returned level on serve, exposing the vulnerability of Sevastova’s serves. Nevertheless, the Latvian was not affected by the loss of her service game as she quickly regained her lead in the next game after Bouchard started to commit a couple of unforced errors.

The following game saw Sevastova fend off a break point with some amazing offensive style of tennis, looking composed throughout the game as she did not show any signs of being nervous. Consolidating the break, Sevastova edged towards winning the first set as she opened up a 4-2 lead. Bouchard’s woes continued after getting broken for the second straight time, this time not being able to win a single point as the Latvian put in some consistent groundstrokes.

Anastasija Sevastova hits a backhand | Photo: Adam Pretty/Getty Images Europe

Having two set points while serving for the set, Sevastova missed the golden opportunity to close it out on her serve as Bouchard broke back to keep her in the set and earn a slight chance of mounting an improbable comeback. Sevastova maintained her composure and broke serve for the third successive time, sealing the first set 6-3 after 37 minutes of play.

Sevastova seals the win

Sevastova had the perfect start to the second set as she carried over the momentum from the first set, holding her serve easily to 15 to clinch the opening game. Bouchard’s serving woes continued as she was broken yet again, being unable to dictate play after Sevastova managed to control play with her solid and pinpoint groundstrokes throughout the match. The Latvian then easily consolidated the break, being just three games away from sealing the win and the bagel set.

Eugenie Bouchard exits the court after the loss with disappointment | Photo: Adam Pretty/Getty Images Europe

Sevastova went one step closer to achieving the bagel victory when Bouchard still failed to put up a tough fight, allowing the higher-ranked player to trump over her in comfortable fashion. Despite holding a game point while serving to stay in the match, the former world number five was still unable to get herself on the board as she fell in straight sets after just a mere 59 minutes, failing to provide a tough challenge.