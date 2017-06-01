French Open: Richard Gasquet races to victory as he sets up showdown with Gael Monfils

Last on Philippe Chatrier, 24th seeded Richard Gasquet eased past Victor Estrella Burgos 6-1, 6-0, 6-4 to book a spot in the third round at Roland Garros.

Gasquet races to a set lead

Local Frenchman Gasquet got the match underway confidently by holding serve to love. Estrella Burgos played an error-filled game with Gasquet bringing up triple break points. Another backhand into the net gifted the break to his French opposition. The world number 25 continued his scorching start to the match by consolidating to love, winning all 12 points so far for a 3-0 lead.

After a double-fault, the Dominican Republic managed to get his first point of the match, forcing an error out of Gasquet. The 36-year-old even had a 30-15 lead, however, the Frenchman was proving too strong and managed to turn the game around with good fortune to earn a break point.

Richard Gasquet in between points (Photo: Anthony Dibon/Getty Images)

Another unforced error crept into the Estrella Burgos game to allow the 30-year-old to break for the second time, 4-0. In the next game, it seemed that the world number 90 had shaken off the bad start by taking a love-40 lead to bring up breakpoints. However, Gasquet quickly denied him sending the game to deuce.

But back came Estrella Burgos for a fourth break point of the game. More unforced errors let the world number 90 down as he failed to get on the scoreboard with Gasquet holding for 5-0. Eventually, Estella Burgos managed to get on the board in the next game. But was too little to cause any damage as the Frenchman, who missed two set points, put away his third for the set, 6-1.

Frenchman continues hot streak

Just like at the start of the opening set, Gasquet made a quick start. After missing three previous break points, he clinched the game with his fourth striking a backhand passing shot to breakthrough. A hold of serve gave him a 2-0 lead with Estrella Burgos failing to make an impression.

Still struggling to adapt to Gasquet's game, Estrella Burgos continued to pile on the unforced error count as he faced two more break point chances. A poor, high dropshot allowed the 30-year-old to step in and play a return into court to break. With only 45 minutes on the clock gone, Gasquet sealed the game going 4-0 up, producing more winners, frustrating his opponent and making him run around.

Richard Gasquet strikes a forehand shot (Photo: Anthony Dibon/Getty Images)

With a game point on his side, Estrella Burgos played a poorly timed dropshot which hit the net as he sent the game to deuce. Gasquet then produced a dropshot of his own to perfection as the 36-year-old failed to chase down, facing another break point.

The Dominican Republican couldn't stop Gasquet claiming his fifth game in a row as he gifted another game to fall behind 5-0. A solid serve returned with an unforced error gave Gasquet a set point, 30-40. The 34th seed made it a perfect set, whitewashing Estrella Burgos for a two-set lead winning 12 of the last 13 games.

Gasquet advances

The third set began with Estrella Burgos coming through a mini-battle to avoid going down early like the previous two sets. For the Frenchman, he continued to go about his business in a professional way, holding to 15 impressively. Just like most of the match, Estrella Burgos found himself in trouble facing double break points with Gasquet winning the duel at the net, 15-40.

The world number 90 did manage to draw a rare unforced error out of Gasquet to cut the deficit to just one break point. A solid first serve brought the game to deuce before holding for the second time in the set to lead, 1-2.

Richard Gasquet serves for a win (Photo: Anthony Dibon/Getty Images)

Still producing mass amounts of unforced errors, the 36-year-old in the seventh game faced his 11th break point of the whole match. First time of asking, he broke with yet another of Estrellas Burgos' shots hitting the net. The Frenchman consolidated to take a 5-3 lead and go just the game of the third round.

The Dominican Republican held serve for a fourth time, once more coming through a tricky game leaving his opponent to serve for the match. Estrella Burgos managed to bring the game to 30-all but sent a forehand into the net. He managed to save the match point and send the game to deuce but Gasquet picked up a second and fire a forehand winner to progress in one hour 43 minutes.