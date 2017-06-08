Andy Murray vs Stan Wawrinka Live Stream Commentary and Updates of the 2017 French Open Semifinal

Play is set to commence at 6:45am ET and be sure to join us throughout for pre-match news and updates.

In the other semifinal, Rafael Nadal squares off against Dominic Thiem in an intriguing clash that will follow the battle between these two.

He also blasted heavy favourite Djokovic off the court in the 2015 final despite losing the opening set and will fancy his chances against the world number one.

However, Wawrinka has experience of beating the 30-year-old at majors, defeating Murray twice at the U.S. Open -- in 2010 and 2013.

The pair squared off at last year's year-end event and Murray prevailed in convincing fashion.

Murray leads the head-to-head 10-7 with Wawrinka's last victory arriving at the World Tour Finals in 2015.

Marin Cilic, Gael Monfils and Fognini have all been dispatched without too much of a fuss and it is no surprise the bookmakers are struggling to separate these two.

He has experienced a forgettable clay court campaign this year but is yet to drop a set en route to the semifinal here.

Wawrinka celebrates his fourth round win over Monfils (Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe)

He reigned supreme in Paris in 2015 and added a third Grand Slam crown -- to his 2014 Australian Open -- at the U.S. Open last summer.

Wawrinka claimed a title in Geneva prior to the French Open and the Swiss only seems to improve as the stakes are raised.

A return to the final in Paris, however, will be a tall order considering the pedigree of the opponent who will stand across the net from him.

And further salt was rubbed into the wounds by Fabio Fognini when he vanquished Murray in the second round of the Italian Open.

Dominic Thiem then got the better of the Brit in Barcelona in the semifinal before Borna Coric added to his misery with a routine win at the Mutua Madrid Open.

He returned at the Monte Carlo Rolex Masters where he was ousted by the Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas despite leading 4-0 in the deciding set.

At Indian Wells, fruitless terrain for Murray over the years, he was beaten by the world 131 Vasek Pospisil in the second round before he withdrew from the Miami Open with an elbow problem.

Although he claimed a title in Dubai shortly afterwards he was aided by the impromptu exit of Roger Federer and his relatively stress-free path to the final.

It all began at the Australian Open in January when he was sent packing in the fourth round by the unheralded Mischa Zverev.

He also described his form as "garbage" entering the French Open and few could disagree with him.

Murray lost the opening set in each of his two opening rounds before recovering and said after his win over del Potro in the third round that he was beginning to finally find his feet on the clay.

The Brit has grown in stature as the tournament has progressed, offsetting questionable performances against the likes of Andrey Kutsnetsov and Martin Klizan with commanding displays against Juan Martin del Potro and Karen Khachanov.

Murray, now the world number one after dislodging Novak Djokovic at the World Tour Finals last November, sealed his passage to the last four for a second consecutive year with a 2-6, 6-1, 7-6(0), 6-1 victory over Japan's Kei Nishikori.

Conditions that day -- and throughout much of last year's tournament -- were wet and windy but the forecast for tomorrow looks bright, making for an equally balanced contest.

It is a re-run of last year's semifinal showdown in Paris where Murray prevailed in four sets.

I'm Craig Vickers and I will be taking you through the action on Court Philippe Chatrier where play is set to commence at around 12:45 pm local time/6:45am eastern time/3:45am pacific time.

Hello all and welcome to VAVEL USA's live minute-by-minute commentary of the 2017 men's French Open semifinal between Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka!