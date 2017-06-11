French Open: Rafael Nadal captures La Decima with win over Stan Wawrinka

Having gone 17-1 before Roland Garros, Rafael Nadal came in as the outright favorite and with no Roger Federer, all eyes were on the Spaniard, who had won titles in Monte-Carlo, Barcelona, and Madrid.

The 31-year-old claimed "La Decima" his tenth title dispatching Stan Wawrinka in straight sets. He became only the third man in history to win a Grand Slam title in his teens, 20's and 30's after Ken Rosewall and Pete Sampras.

For the world number three Stan Wawrinka, he lost his first Grand Slam final after claiming the last three in four sets (Australian Open, US Open, and Roland Garros.)

Rafael Nadal races to win opener

The tow players began the final by holding their serves pretty comfortable. In the third game, Wawrinka had a little opening, gaining a break point at 30-40. But Nadal denied the Swiss with an unreturnable serve. He then held serve to keep the final on serve early on.

Wawrinka would be put under big pressure in the next game, going on to save four break points in a lengthy game as he stayed in touch with the Spaniard at 2-2. Nadal held his serve to 30 to stay ahead at 3-2.

Rafael Nadal strikes a forehand (Photo: Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

The sixth game would be dominated by Nadal, who would take a love-40 lead with the 32-year-old netting. The Swiss couldn't stop leaking errors as Nadal found his rhythm and began skipping around his backhand to fire off forehands, breaking Wawrinka to take a 4-2 lead.

The Spaniard looked comfortable on serve and once more, held to 15 for a 5-2 lead. Serving to stay in the first set, Wawrinka fell behind a set point and soon the set was lost as he fired a forehand error.

Nadal takes a two-set lead

Rafa Nadal continued to frustrate the Swiss, who in the second game of the set put a ball in his mouth as he faced three break points. More errors flew off the racket of Wawrinka as he fell down 2-0 with the Spaniard consolidating to 15 for a 3-0 lead.

Now down 4-1, the world number four hit an exquisite forehand winner which slapped the line to which Wawrinka applauded as he could find no answers.

Rafael Nadal gearing up to hit a shot (Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The Swiss would be less optimistic in the in the final game of the set. Down 5-3, after grabbing a new racket the world number three went down double set points after scrambling to keep up with his opponent but sent a forehand long.

He then picked up his racket and chucked it to the floor, only to pick it back up and break it over his knee to receive a code violation for his troubles. Nadal would hit an unreturnable serve to take the set, 6-3 and go within touching distance of the title

Nadal claims the Roland Garros title

Nadal confirmed his domination, breaking the Swiss in the opening game of the set on his second break point. Following it up by holding serve to love for a 2-0 lead. Wawrinka would get on the board in the next game as Nadal also kept his break intact, serving it out for 3-1 with Wawrinka struggling to break down the Spaniard.

Following a lengthy game, a breakpoint would go the way of Nadal before clinching the game as Wawrinka failed to keep the unforced errors to a minimum, 4-1.

Rafael Nadal falls to the floor as he wins "La Decima" of Roland Garros titles (Photo: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

The 31-year-old served it out to love for 5-1 with history beckoning. Despite gaining the majority of the support from the French crowd, Wawrinka seemed well beaten and after saving one of the match points, he mis-hit a volley down a second match point as Nadal fell to his knees in celebration.

The Spaniard dropped only the 35 games en route to the title. Only Bjorn Borg in 1978, when he lost 32, has won any Grand Slam title more convincingly.