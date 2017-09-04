Petra Kvitova vs Venus Williams Live Stream Commentary and Updates of the 2017 US Open Quarterfinal

What a great quarterfinal it has been! What a pity that in the sport of tennis, someone has to be on the losing end because no one in this match deserved to lose after their incredible stories and their amazing fighting spirit. All good things must come to an end, so must this live commentary and updates. This is Don Han saying so long, have a nice rest and be back for another day of action at the US Open!

Nonetheless, we cannot forget our winner of the day, Venus Williams. She has a chance to reach her THIRD Grand Slam final of the year at the age of 37 (THIRTY-SEVEN)! Next week, we will see one old, yet new, name in the top-five once again. That name is, Venus Ebony Starr Williams.

What a run by Kvitova this was. Who would have expected this quarterfinal run after crashing out early in both Toronto and Cincinnati? Kudos to this amazing fighter, Petra Kvitova. If she were to continue her run of good form, silverwares in the Asian Swing would often have the same name appearing: Petra Kvitova.

Venus Williams progresses to her NINTH semi final TWENTY YEARS after reaching the same round back in 1997! She will now face the unseeded Sloane Stephens, whose run in the past month allowed her to rise more than 900 spots in the rankings!

GAME, SET AND MATCH: VENUS WILLIAMS!



Kvitova sends the return wide and Venus takes the TIGHT win. Heartbreaking loss for Kvitova, who owned a 3-1 lead in the final set

Venus Williams celebrates her incredible victory | Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images North America

Kvitova 2-6* Williams: Now, it is Williams' turn to double fault! Four more match points to go. Can Kvitova mount this improbable comeback?

Kvitova 1-6* Williams: What a shocker. Kvitova throws in a double fault at 1-5 and gifts Venus FIVE match points

Kvitova *1-5 Williams: Momentum all with Venus Williams after the first mini-break. Kvitova looks empty right now

Kvitova *1-4 Williams: A GREAT SECOND SERVE! 90 mph sliced second serve which allowed the American to have time to go up to the net! Kvitova tries to lob, but it lands wide and it is 4-1!

Kvitova 1-3* Williams: WHAT A FOREHAND BY VENUS WILLIAMS! Amazing top spin on that forehand and she extends her lead to two points

Kvitova 1-2* Williams: Venus just hits the line and forces an error out of the Czech, who ALMOST managed to hit a running forehand winner! First mini-break to the American

Kvitova *1-1 Williams: Powerful body serve and Venus, once again, nets the return

Kvitova *0-1 Williams: Venus holds her nerves and relied on a Kvitova unforced error to win the point

It turned out that, we do need a tiebreak!

Kvitova 3-6 6-3 6-6 Williams: FINAL SET TIE-BREAK, here we go!

Petra Kvitova sends the match into a deciding set tiebreak | Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images North America

40-15: Williams sends a return long and Kvitova has two game points!

30-15: Venus wastes the golden opportunity to take the lead! Had the whole court to hit to but she hit a forehand into the net!

15-15: Great serve and Venus sends the return long

0-15: Venus FINALLY wins a point on the return!

STAT:



Kvitova's tiebreak record in 2017 --> 4-3

Venus' tiebreak record in 2017 --> 10-1



Would we need a tiebreak?

Kvitova 3-6 6-3 *5-6 Williams: The Czech hits a second serve return long and she will need to serve to stay in the match once more!

Venus Williams holds her serve and edges closer to the win | Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images North America

40-30: CLUTCH MOMENT! Venus comes up with a good 106 mph serve down the tee and follows it up with a clean winner. Game point!

30-30: Another chance to break? Venus hits a backhand wide after being affected by YET ANOTHER net cord

30-15: Great sliced serve and Kvitova hits a return wide

15-15: The crowd is HYPED! Net cord almost catches Venus off-guard but her quick reaction allows her to win the point!

0-15: Poor start to the game for Venus, who sends in a double-fault

Kvitova 3-6 6-3 5-5* Williams: WHAT A WAY to follow up that amazing game. the Czech wins eight straight points on her serve!

Petra Kvitova hits a forehand and sends the match to an 11th game | Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images North America

40-0: WHAT A DROP SHOT! A long baseline rally and Kvitova takes advantage of Venus' court position, coming up with a drop shot out of nowhere!

30-0: A forehand by Williams goes wide and Kvitova looks to close out her service game in a hurry

15-0: Great serve by Kvitova!

Kvitova will serve to stay in the match after THAT epic game

Kvitova 3-6 6-3 *4-5 Williams: Venus Williams FINALLY holds serve in an EPIC game which had four deuces! WHAT A GAME it was! Without a doubt, the BEST of the tournament!

Venus Williams had a great escape in the latter stages of the final set | Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images North America

AD-40: Williams earns her SEVENTH game point of the game!

40-40: Venus hits a forehand into the net and it is back to deuce again

AD-40: WHAT A CLUTCH SECOND SERVE! 97 mph second serve at deuce followed by an incredible forehand down-the-line winner. The crowd is getting hyped up!

40-40: HOW DID THIS HAPPEN? What an incredible past 5 minutes! Venus looked to have the point all sealed up but she nets a volley despite having the open court!

AD-40: THIS IS JUST INCREDIBLE! Venus produces the FASTEST SERVE OF THE MATCH at 120 mph and earns game point again!

40-40: First double-fault of the set for Venus

AD-40: PERFECT reply! Venus Williams throws down a 115 mph ace!

40-40: HOW DID SHE DO THAT? Kvitova returns a 116 mph serve, and then hits a high ball which misfooted Venus, and the American eventually hits a backhand wide. Deuce!

40-30: INCREDIBLE backhand down-the-line winner from Kvitova! Could she find a way to break here?

40-15: Great return from the Czech and Venus nets the following shot

40-0: Kvitova has no answers on her return

30-0: Never mind the confusion because Venus remains composed for another big winner!

There is some confusion on the court here with Hawk Eye getting involved

15-0: WHAT A RALLY!

Kvitova 3-6 6-3 4-4* Williams: FOUR CONSECUTIVE ACES in one game to produce the perfect reply!

Petra Kvitova was simply unplayable on her serve at this point in time | Photo: Elsa/Getty Images North America

40-0: ANOTHER ace from Kvitova!

30-0: Another service winner from the Czech!

15-0: Good start for Kvitova who hits a 106 mph ace!

Kvitova 6-3 3-6 *3-4 Williams: Venus Williams takes the lead for the FIRST time since winning the first set!

Venus Williams put up a great fight today | Photo: Elsa/Getty Images North America

40-15: WHAT A RETURN WINNER! Kvitova comes out of nowhere and produces an incredible 76 mph forehand return winner

40-0: THIRD consecutive return error from the Czech

30-0: Nothing going right for Kvitova, who sends another return out

15-0: That confidence is just overwhelming Venus. Great serve

Kvitova 3-6 6-3 3-3* Williams: FINALLY! Venus Williams BREAKS back with the help of a double-fault on break point! Kvitova finally lets loose and nerves got to her at the crucial moment.

Venus Williams finally converts a break point in the sixth game | Photo: Elsa/Getty Images North America

30-40: Venus hangs on and earns YET ANOTHER break point as Kvitova hits a backhand unforced error

30-30: Kvitova hits a backhand long!

30-15: Forehand error from Kvitova

30-0: Venus goes the wrong way on a second serve and Petra Kvitova hits a second serve ace (101 mph)!

15-0: An incredible baseline rally which eventually ends when Venus nets a backhand

Kvitova 3-6 6-3 *3-2 Williams: Venus stays alive! She shrugs off the disappointment of not converting a 0-40 lead in the previous game and she holds to lessen the deficit

Venus Williams had nothing going right for her on break points | Photo: Elsa/Getty Images North America

40-30: Kvitova on the offense from the first stroke of the rally, and forces an error from Venus

40-15: Incredible body serve and Venus earns game points

30-15: A forehand into the net for the Czech

15-15: Kvitova engages in a baseline rally with Venus but hits a backhand well wide

0-15: Williams hits a backhand wide

Kvitova 3-6 6-3 3-1* Williams: WHAT AN ESCAPE! Ace on game point and Petra Kvitova comes from 0-40 down to hold serve and consolidates the break!

Petra Kvitova celebrates winning an important point | Photo: Elsa/Getty Images North America

AD-40: Kvitova is just serving INCREDIBLY well! Finishes off the point at the net and it is game point

40-40: Originally thought to be an ace, it was a let! But Kvitova still holds her nerves and returns to deuce!

30-40: Petra is just PEAKING on break points! Great serve

15-40: A forehand slice ruins the rhythm for Venus, and she nets the following shot

0-40: Another unforced error from Kvitova and THREE break points for Venus! Can she finally convert one of them?

0-30: Williams applies the pressure on her groundstrokes and forces an error from Kvitova!

0-15: Kvitova sends a cross-court forehand wide

STAT: Their last two meetings on hard courts ended in a tiebreak.

Kvitova 3-6 6-3 *2-1 Williams: WHAT A WAY to earn the break! Amazing backhand winner and Kvitova makes the first breakthrough!

Petra Kvitova celebrates winning a point with a fistpump | Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images North America

30-40: IMPRESSIVE backhand return winner from Kvitova! Break point!

30-30: GREAT return from Kvitova! Can she break in this game?

30-15: Williams hits a backhand into the net

30-0: Kvitova sends a backhand return just wide

15-0: BIG second serve (95 mph) from Venus and she follows it up with a great forehand winner

Kvitova 4-6 6-3 1-1* Williams: Yet another return sent long and Kvitova gets on board

40-30: Kvitova gets herself out of trouble with an amazing serve down the tee!

30-30: Williams sends a second serve return straight into the net

15-30: GREAT forehand return followed by a backhand down-the-line winner and Venus gets a look at a break!

15-15: Williams nets a forehand and Petra produces a loud "Come On!"

0-15: Williams dictating play in the baseline rally

Kvitova 3-6 6-3 *0-1 Williams: Nervy service hold from Venus but she still completes the job and holds her serve

40-30: A backhand into the open court lands long from Venus and these errors might prove costly

40-15: A forehand just a little long from the American

40-0: A strong serve from Venus

30-0: Kvitova nets a second serve return

15-0: WHAT A RALLY to start the final set! Kvitova eventually sends a forehand on the run wide

Venus Williams starts the final set serving

STAT: EVERY match between Petra and Venus has gone three sets. This is not an exception!

SECOND SET: Petra Kvitova 3-6 6-3 Venus Williams



The American sends a return long and it is level after an hour and 27 minutes! Williams would rue all her FIVE missed break points in this set

"POJD," Petra shouts! | Photo: Elsa/Getty Images North America

40-15: The Czech finishes off the point at the net and it is two set points!

30-15: Great serve from Kvitova

15-15: Kvitova gets too impatient in a baseline rally and hits a forehand long

15-0: Williams hits a forehand long

Kvitova 3-6 *5-3 Williams: The American hangs on and the Czech will now serve for the set!

Venus Williams hits a backhand | Photo: Elsa/Getty Images North America

AD-40: Incredible wide serve from Venus, followed up an excellent drive volley

40-40: Good tactic by Kvitova, going closer to the net as Williams nets a forehand

40-30: Unexpected double-fault from the American

40-15: Great serve but Williams nets the following shot. Won 11 straight points on her serve before this

40-0: Well-placed 88 mph ace from Venus!

30-0: Venus Williams is just invincible on her serve curently

15-0: Kvitova hits a big forehand long

Kvitova 3-6 5-2* Williams: For the SECOND time in this set, Kvitova comes from 15-40 down to hold serve! Venus is 0/5 on break points in the second set

Petra Kvitova escapes from the brink once again | Photo: Steven Ryan/Getty Images North America

AD-40: Williams goes for a huge forehand and it backfired, Kvitova has game point!

40-40: LOUD roar from the Czech as Williams nets a return. Can Kvitova hang on?

30-40: GREAT serve from Kvitova even at the nerviest moments!

15-40: Break points for Venus! Kvitova sends a backhand WAY long and the American can break straight back right here

15-30: Can Venus break now? Kvitova hits a SEVENTH double-fault of the day

15-15: WHAT A FOREHAND PASS! Amazing passing shot by Venus Williams to outgun Kvitova, who was at the net

15-0: Amazing rally! Williams was on the defense and running around throughout the whole point and Kvitova finally wins the point!

Kvitova 3-6 *4-2 Williams: EIGHT straight points for Venus on her serve!

Venus Williams looks on during the short 10-minute break | Photo: Steven Ryan/Getty Images North America

40-0: Kvitova has no answers to Williams' serve at all

30-0: Williams dominating play with her serve right now

15-0: WHAT AN ANGLE! Venus hits the forehand from outside the court, ye manages to make it a winner!

Kvitova 3-6 4-1* Williams: The Czech narrowly holds onto her lead by saving a game point!

Petra Kvitova hangs onto her advantage after the 10-minute break | Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images North America

AD-40: Some clutch serving! Ace at deuce to get game point!

40-40: Venus ALMOSTS gets a shot back into play off a Kvitova drive volley! But eventually it went out and Kvitova saves the break point

30-40: Kvitova gets too impatient and nets yet another backhand, break point for Venus!

30-30: Williams nets a second serve return and Kvitova lets out a huge roar once more

15-30: Kvitova goes too big on a forehand down-the-line and Venus has a slight look at a break back

15-15: Kvitova hits a backhand straight into the net

15-0: That forehand by Kvitova is destructive in the second set!

Kvitova 3-6 *3-1 Williams: Quick service hold from Venus, who took the break to regroup and focus

Venus Williams hits a backhand | Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images North America

40-0: Kvitova goes too hard on her forehand and Williams earns triple break points

30-0: Williams bossing play on her serve right now

15-0: Great second serve from Venus and she wins the first point

Play will resume!

It has been 10 minutes since the last point was played

Both players trying to keep warm to allow the momentum in them to keep going by jumping and moving around

Play is suspended for a short while as the roof is being closed! Kvitova will have the advantage here with her style of play suiting indoor conditions

Kvitova 3-6 3-0* Williams: The Czech finally consolidates the break after saving TWO break points!

Petra Kvitova finally manages to consolidate the break | Photo: Elsa/Getty Images North America

AD-40: Strong serve from Kvitova!

40-40: Drop shot by Kvitova looked impressive BUT it was just narrowly wide

AD-40: Another impressive backhand cross-court winner by Kvitova and she earns her second game point!

40-40: An unexpected double-fault from Kvitova to return to deuce

AD-40: GREAT drop shot from Kvitova and she earns a game point!

40-40: BIG forehand winner down-the-line from Kvitova, who lets out a huge roar after winning the point!

30-40: Great serve out wide from Kvitova which allowed her to open up the court and hit a clean winner

15-40: Kvitova nets a big forehand and Venus now earns two break points

15-30: Good serve from Kvitova

0-30: A backhand down-the-line goes wrong for Kvitova

0-15: A good backhand slice from Williams mixes up Kvitova's rhythm and forces her to net the following shot

Kvitova 3-6 *2-0 Williams: Venus was in charge of the rally but a net cord went against her favour and gave Kvitova the chance to attack: which she took it

Petra Kvitova draws first blood in the second set | Photo: Elsa/Getty Images North America

40-AD: Great backhand by the Czech, earning a break point!

40-40: Kvitova applying the pressure on her groundstrokes, forcing the error from Venus

40-30: Awesome backhand down-the-line winner to earn game point

30-30: 116 mph serve by Venus!

15-30: A cross-court forehand which was just narrowly wide by Williams

15-15: Williams sends in a 74 mph serve which was punished by Kvitova

15-0: EXCELLENT shot by Venus, who manages to retrieve another good drop shot by Petra

Kvitova 3-6 1-0* Williams: The Czech begins her comeback trail with a good service hold

Petra Kvitova hits a forehand | Photo: Elsa/Getty Images North America

40-15: Much better from Kvitova, three good serves consecutively

30-15: The former world number two starting to find the rhythm on her serve

15-15: Good serve from Kvitova

0-15: Poor start from the Czech once again, double-faulting on the first point

Second set, Kvitova to serve first

FIRST SET: Petra Kvitova 3-6 Venus Williams



Venus comes up with the strong serve and she won FIVE straight games from 1-3 down to clinch the first set 6-3 after just 33 minutes of play! Kvitova looking erratic thus far

Venus Williams hits a forehand | Photo: Elsa/Getty Images North America

40-30: Williams sends a backhand wide and Kvitova barely survives for another point

40-15: Good second serve from Venus once again! Two set points!

30-15: Strong second serve from Venus and an amazing volley winner earns her the point!

15-15: Kvitova unable to find the rhythm on her backhand at all, hits her 15th unforced error of the night

0-15: GREAT defense from Kvitova and Williams nets a drop shot attempt

Kvitova 3-5* Williams: WHAT A WAY TO BREAK! Venus Williams comes up with an IMPRESSIVE backhand down-the-line winner on break point and will be serving for the first set!

Venus Williams hits a backhand during the match | Photo: Elsa/Getty Images North America

0-40: Triple break points for Venus after Kvitova nets a backhand

0-30: Kvitova looking a little shaky now; yet another error gifts Venus a look at a break

0-15: Big forehand return forces the error from Kvitova

Kvitova *3-4 Williams: Venus lost just four points behind her first serve as of the seventh game!

Venus Williams walks to her chair during a changeover | Photo: Elsa/Getty Images North America

40-30: Great forehand down-the-line winner from Kvitova!

40-15: Venus rocking with the first serves today!

30-15: Another unforced error by Kvitova

15-15: Excellent body serve from Venus and Kvitova nets the return

0-15: Incredible aggression from Kvitova here, attacking the forehand of Williams

Kvitova 3-3* Williams: Kvitova sends a big forehand wide and Venus breaks back to level the scores!

Venus Williams prepares to return a serve | Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images North America

15-40: FOURTH double-fault from Kvitova and it is two break points to Williams

15-30: Another unforced error from the two-time Wimbledon champion

15-15: Good serve from Kvitova and Venus sends the return wide

0-15: Consistent play from Williams forces a backhand error from Kvitova

Kvitova 3-2* Williams: Venus keeps the scores tight with her FOURTH ace on game point!

Venus Willliams hits a forehand | Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images North America

40-0: Kvitova tries to be aggressive off a second serve but her backhand goes wild

30-0: Rocket serves and follow-ups for the American

15-0: Venus finally finding her groove. Serve out wide, opening up the court

Kvitova 3-1* Williams: The Czech consolidates the break with a strong serve and the deficit is extended to two games! Williams is unable to come up with her powerful returns yet

Petra Kvitova serves during the match | Photo: Elsa/Getty Images North America

40-30: First good return Venus made in the match

40-15: Kvitova coming up with the backhand winner!

30-15: Williams unable to absorb the pace of Kvitova's solid groundstrokes and nets another forehand

15-15: Third double-fault from Kvitova

15-0: Williams nets a forehand

Kvitova trying to consolidate the break now

STAT: Williams once hit four consecutive double faults against Maria Sakkari to be broken to love in the third round

Kvitova *2-1 Williams: THIRD double-fault in one game for Williams and Kvitova draws the first blood

Petra Kvitova hits a backhand during the match | Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images North America

30-40: A good baseline rally but Kvitova nets a forehand while on the run

15-40: Second consecutive double-fault and Williams is in deep trouble

15-30: The American in danger right now after a double-fault

15-15: Williams had the upper hand throughout the rally but her backhand goes wide

15-0: Williams is just so solid on her serve today. 113 mph serve followed by a good follow-up which just clips the line

Kvitova 1-1* Williams: Good serve placement for Kvitova and she gets on board

Petra Kvitova hits a forehand during the match | Photo: Elsa/Getty Images North America

AD-40: Game point for Kvitova once more after Williams nets a forehand

40-40: Kvitova hits a big forehand long and Williams survives the rally being on the defense

40-30: Kvitova slightly inconsistent on her serve, double-faulting once again

40-15: 111 mph ace from Kvitova!

30-15: Strong serve from the Czech here

15-15: Amazing defense by Kvitova off a pretty good return from Venus!

0-15: Poor start to her service game as Kvitova throws in a double-fault

Kvitova *0-1 Williams: Second ace from Williams, this time it is 114 mph! Strong start from Venus here, looking great. Let's see how Kvitova reacts in her first service game.

Venus Williams hits a forehand during the match | Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images North America

40-15: Forehand winner from Kvitova and she wins her first point!

40-0: INCREDIBLE 88 mph second serve ace! Great placement

30-0: Williams looking very solid on her serve and her groundstrokes so far, hits her first winner of the day

15-0: Excellent 98 mph second serve from Venus on the first point. Forehand into the net for Kvitova and the first point goes to Williams

Venus Williams to serve. Ready? Play.

STAT: Kvitova and Williams are the only Major Champions left in the draw

Petra Kvitova has won the coin toss and elected to receive. Very interesting decision there with the Czech looking to pounce on the slow starts Williams usually has.

Marija Cicak is the umpire for the match.

The players are out on court now!

Can Kvitova set up a third meeting with Stephens with a win today? She is 0-2 against the fellow comeback kid, having lost both their meetings in Cincinnati and Toronto.



On the other hand, could it be an all-American clash in the semifinals between Williams and Stephens? Williams would reach her fifth US Open final in her career with two more wins.

STAT: Kvitova is unbeaten against Top 20 opponents this year, while Williams has not lost to a left-hander this year. One of these streaks will be broken today.

As quoted from an article by the WTA Insider, both players in this tie have massive respect for one another. Venus mentioned, "What she's gone through is unimaginable, unreasonable. So for her, I think to be playing well is such a blessing."



Kvitova also had some nice words for the legendary American, "We always had tough battles. She has something special which the other players don't have."

The winner of the match will face Sloane Stephens, who advanced to her first ever US Open semifinal with a tight win over Anastasija Sevastova

Match Predictions:



Don Han - Venus in three sets

Oliver Dickson Jefford - Petra in three sets

Noel Alberto - Venus in three sets

Welcome to the LIVE commentary and updates of this 2017 US Open quarterfinal match between Petra Kvitova and Venus Williams! I am Don Han, and would be bringing you minute-by-minute, point-by-point updates of this thrilling encounter!

Do return at 7 pm ET for the live commentary of this exciting match-up! This will be the first night match on Day 9 of the tournament.

Two of the game's most respected players: Petra Kvitova and Venus Williams will face off in the quarterfinals | Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images Europe

Ranking Implications: Venus



Having been faced with the risk of falling out of the Top 10 for the whole year, Williams now solidifies her position inside that elite batch as she owns 900 more points as compared to the tenth-ranked player. This match would be especially important for the American as a win would bring her back into the Top 5 of the rankings for the first time since the start of 2012.



As far as the Porsche Race to Singapore leaderboard is concerned, Williams is now in the fifth place and is in pole position to qualify for the year-end WTA Finals.

Ranking Implications: Petra



Kvitova’s impressive run already pushes her two places up in the rankings, edging her closer to a return to the Top 10. However, a win here against Venus would bring her up to 3660 points and thus secure the Czech a place in the Top 10 for the first time since the start of 2016. If Kvitova manages to pull off the win, it would be especially incredible having been inactive for the first six months of the year and the severity of her injury.



Entering the US Open being 55th on the Porsche Race to Singapore leaderboard, Kvitova now finds herself 22 spots higher and her fifth win at Flushing Meadows this fortnight could push her into the Top 25.

Without a doubt, this will definitely be a hard-hitting contest between these two powerful players. This is definitely a must-watch match for all tennis fans, especially when the winner of this match has the golden opportunity to progress to the final.

Head to Head: Petra Kvitova 4-1 Venus Williams



We have been treated to some classic matches between Kvitova and Williams in the past, with all five of their meetings going the distance. Their last two matches on hard courts have been incredible — with the matches all being decided by a final-set tiebreak. However, the most famous encounter came at the Wimbledon Championship back in 2014 when Kvitova had to dig deep for a very tough win over the inspired American, eventually going on to win the title.

Venus Williams and Petra Kvitova meets at the net after their meeting at the Toray Pan Pacific Open | Photo: Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images AsiaPac

Facing the unheralded Maria Sakkari in the third round, Williams overcame some nervy moments on her serve and triumphed in straight sets without being troubled too much, securing the achievement of reaching the second week in all four Grand Slams of the year. Williams then faced the birthday girl Carla Suarez Navarro but she continued her amazing run, reaching the quarterfinals for the second time in three years, similar to Kvitova.

Williams had a tricky start to her US Open campaign when she was troubled by qualifier Viktoria Kuzmova, who even managed to claim a set in her spirited three-set loss. However, she faced a much tougher opponent in the second round as the hard-hitting Oceane Dodin awaited in the second round. Nonetheless, the American excelled in front of her home crowd and prevailed in two tight sets, with a single break separating them on the scoreboard in each set.

Venus Williams reaches out for a shot | Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images North America

Williams had an easier path to the quarterfinals having not faced a seeded player along the way, but nothing could discredit the legendary American for all her achievements here. The two-time US Open finalist spent an average of 93.75 minutes on court for one match, with all of her matches being played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Let us now take a look at Williams’ path to the quarterfinals:



R1: d. Viktoria Kuzmova 6-3 3-6 6-2 in an hour and 43 minutes

R2: d. Oceane Dodin 7-5 6-4 in an hour and 27 minutes

R3: d. Maria Sakkari 6-3 6-4 in an hour and 15 minutes

R4: d. Carla Suarez Navarro 6-3 3-6 6-1 in an hour and 50 minutes

Arguably, her most impressive win came against the world number three and provisional world number one Garbine Muguruza, who is the Wimbledon champion and projected to claim the title here in New York. Recovering from a huge deficit in the first set, Kvitova stormed back to claim the win in straight sets to outgun the in-form Spaniard for her second US Open quarter-final in three years.

The Czech got past a tricky opponent in former world number one and 2008 finalist Jelena Jankovic in the opening round, before playing some of her best tennis to outgun the dangerous Alize Cornet losing just a mere three games in the process. Playing on Arthur Ashe Stadium for the first time this year, Kvitova was just simply peaking as she defeated a nervous Caroline Garcia in straight sets, serving a bagel along the way.

Kvitova spent an average of just 82 minutes to get past each round, showing how dominant she was in her previous matches. Storming into the quarterfinals without losing a set, all her opponents were either previously or currently ranked in the Top 20.

Petra Kvitova applauds the supportive crowd | Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images North America

Let us take a look at Kvitova’s run to the quarterfinals:



R1: d. Jelena Jankovic 7-5 7-5 in an hour and 31 minutes

R2: d. Alize Cornet 6-1 6-2 in 59 minutes

R3: d. [18] Caroline Garcia 6-0 6-4 in an hour and 13 minutes

R4: d. [3] Garbine Muguruza 7-6 6-3 in an hour and 46 minutes

Williams was shocked in the third round of the Rogers Cup, winning only three games against the inspired eventual champion Elina Svitolina as she put in one of her worst performances of the year. The American’s last tournament coming into the US Open came at the Western and Southern Open, losing to Ashleigh Barty in three tight sets.

Venus Williams has had quite a successful season thus far, reaching two Grand Slam finals at the age of 37. Winning her 19th match at a Grand Slam yesterday, Williams also secured the status of winning the most number of matches at the four biggest tournaments on the tour. However, she has not been able to replicate her form onto the normal tour events, claiming only 13 tour-level wins as she fell to lower-ranked opponents in six of her 10 losses.

Venus Williams applauds the supportive home crowd | Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images North America



Her US Open Series did not go really well after she was shocked in the quarterfinals of the Bank of the West Classic, falling to Catherine Bellis winning only two games in the process and not holding serve once at all. Kvitova then fell to the comeback kid in Sloane Stephens twice in as many weeks at the two Premier 5 tournaments in Cincinnati and Toronto, losing in straight sets each time.



Ever since the knife attack which Kvitova had to, unfortunately, go through, the Czech had some mixed results in her comeback to tennis. The former world number two fell in the second round of the French Open but stormed back to clinch the title at the Aegon Classic. However, some disappointing results followed as she crashed out in the second round of the Wimbledon Championships despite being the huge favourite for the title.

Petra Kvitova performed well in New York this week | Photo: Chris Trotman/Getty Images North America

It would be the blockbuster meeting between two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams in the quarterfinals of the US Open. After what seemed like an exciting seven days of exhilarating tennis at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Kvitova and Williams will fight for a place in the semifinals.

Welcome to the live coverage of the US Open quarterfinal match between Petra Kvitova and Venus Williams! My name is Don Han, and I am happy to be bringing you point-by-point coverage of this encounter here on VAVEL. From now until the match begins at 7 pm ET, news and notes will be above to get you up to speed. Be sure to return at match time for point-by-point updates!