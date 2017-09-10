Alexander Zverev third to qualify for ATP World Tour Finals

Alexander Zverev captured his second Masters title in Montreal this year (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Alexander Zverev becomes the third player to qualify for the ATP World Tour Finals in London. He will join the strong field of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the O2 Arena. The German is having a career year which has seen him claim five titles this year, tied most with Federer. He has also captured his first two Masters 1000 titles this year, being only one of four men to win one this year (Nadal, Federer, Grigor Dimitrov).

Cool First Part of the Year

The 20-year-old started his season at the Australian Open and nearly pulled off the upset against Nadal in the third round, but the Spaniard's experience helped him escape. He went on to win his first title of the year in Montpelier over Richard Gasquet.

He struggled after that title, winning more than one match only once in his next four tournaments, coming in Miami. He lost to fellow young star Nick Kyrgios in three tight sets.

Springing Up the Rankings

After picking up a couple of wins in Monte Carlo and Barcelona, the German notched his second title of the year in Munich after defeating Guido Pella in the final. After pulling off two upsets in Madrid, he succumbed to Pablo Cuevas.

He used his strong showing in the Spanish capital and translated it to a fine performance in the Italian capital of Rome to capture his first Masters 1000 title over Novak Djokovic. He was unable to bring his Rome form to Paris after getting knocked out by Fernando Verdasco in the opener of the French Open.

Zverev captured his first Masters title in Rome (Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Summer Lovin'

A semifinal in 's-Hertogenbosch and a final in Halle, the ATP NextGen star went on to make his first second week of a Grand Slam on the year at Wimbledon. He lost a tough five-setter against Milos Raonic. After that, he captured his first ATP 500 title at the Citi Open and followed that up with a second Masters title in Montreal.

His tank began to hit empty after crashing out in his opener vs Francis Tiafoe in his opening match in Cincinnati. After a week of rest, the 20-year-old had a brilliant chance to get to a Grand Slam final after being placed in the bottom half of the draw which was wide open. He took out Darian King in his opener but then lost to fellow ATP NextGen player Borna Coric.