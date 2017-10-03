Nick Kyrgios to donate to hurricane relief fund in Puerto Rico

Kyrgios in action for Australia in the 2017 Davis Cup semifinals against Belgium (Julian Finney/Getty Images Europe)

Nick Kyrgios has joined Monica Puig’s efforts to raise money for those affected by the hurricane in Puerto Rico. The Caribbean island was devastated by the impact of Hurricane Maria, with sixteen people having lost their lives. According to FEMA, meanwhile, only 50% of Puerto Rico has access to clean drinking water.

Maria Sharapova announced that she would be donating all profits from her gummy candy website Sugarpova.com to the cause. Kyrgios has vowed to donate $10 for every ace he hits between now and the end of 2017. He fired down 12 aces in his 6-1, 6-2 victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round of the China Open.

‘Admirable fundraising efforts’

“In light of what’s happened in Puerto Rico and seeing so many good people struggle, I will be helping my fellow tennis player Monica Puig in her admirable fundraising efforts to help the great people of Puerto Rico,” tweeted the Australian.

“Between now and the end of 2017 I will be donating $10 for every ace I hit, starting off today in Beijing where I hit 12 in my opening round match.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the people affected, let’s do what we can to help this cause and help the people of Puerto Rico.”

Previous efforts

Kyrgios is currently seventh on the ATP list for average aces per match at 12.2. In addition, there are two Masters 1000 events still up for grabs as well as an ATP 500 event before the Paris Masters.

The World Tour Finals looks a long short for the Australian considering him form at Grand Slams this year but there is still a significant opportunity for Kyrgios to add to the relief effort.

The 22-year-old made a similar gesture in 2014 after stunning Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon.

He pledged to donate £5 to the Rally for Bally cancer fund for every ace he served for the remainder of the tournament. The fund was set up in memory of British tennis player Elena Baltacha who lost her battle with liver cancer at the age of 30.

To donate to the hurricane relief fund, click here.