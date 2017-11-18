ATP World Tour Finals: Kubot/Melo reach the final with win over Harrison/Venus

Top seeds Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo booked their spot in the Nitto ATP World Tour Finals following an impressive a 6-1, 6-4 win over the surprise team of the week Ryan Harrison and Michael Venus.

First set one-way traffic

The Pole/Brazilian made a fantastic start to the first semifinal. After holding serve, two breakpoints went their way via sharp instincts from Kubot which led to a Harrison unforced error. The eighth seeds sent the game to a deciding deuce point but ultimately fell behind with the Pole, firing an aggressive forehand return winner for 2-0.

He and Melo consolidated to 15, taking a 3-0 lead early on. Struggling to make an impact in the semifinal, Kubot/Melo were picking them off and played an exceptional game to bring up four break point chances in the very next game.

Marcelo Melo puts away a volley with Lukasz Kubot watching on (Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Two of the breakpoints were saved but the 35-year-old's return was again on point with him going low to Venus who netted as they fell 4-0 behind. The American/New Zealander attempted to get back into the set, bringing up two break points but could find no answers with the top seeds saving both for 5-0.

Harrison eventually held serve to 30 to register the first game for this year's Roland Garros champions. Despite missing one chance to close the game out, Kubot finished with an ace out wide to seal the opening set 6-1 in 23 minutes.

Competitive set

The second set was quite clearly more competitive. With the first three games going to the server, the eighth seeds then picked up two break points for a 3-1 lead. However, they were unable to convert on both occasions on the Melo serve who leveled the set at 2-2.

Two more comfortable serves follow Kubot/Melo were aiming to put this match to bed with three break points on offer thanks to quick hands at the net and Melo's world-class play. The New Zealander fought from a 15-40 deficit to keep him and Harrison alive in the match at 4-3.

Ryan Harrison and Michael Venus congratulate Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo (Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

But the crucial break would come in the ninth game for the top seeds on the American's serve with Kubot striking a backhand to Venus at the net, who sent the return long. Now serving for the set at 5-4, the Pole/Brazilian brought up four match points. The Pole then hit a double-fault which cost them a first match point.

But, the pair would take their second match point with Venus striking a forehand into the net. The top seeds will claim to complete the set after winning an ATP 250, 500, Masters and Grand Slam title. This would also be their seventh trophy of an incredible campaign.