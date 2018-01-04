Garbiñe Muguruza receives wildcard to compete at the Apia International Sydney

Garbiñe Muguruza will be looking to have a good run before the Australian Open | Photo: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images AsiaPac

Garbiñe Muguruza’s fans finally had something to celebrate for in 2018, after she was announced to have received a wildcard into the Apia International Sydney. The Spaniard enters the star-studded field with a decent chance to walk away with the title and also the number one ranking if she were to able to produce a deep run.

Looking for great start in 2018

Muguruza had the worst possible start to her new season, after forcing to retire in her opening match against Aleksandra Krunic at the Brisbane International, her first match of the year. Having cramps all over her body, the Spaniard was forced to throw in the white towel in the deciding set, blowing her chances to end the week as the world number one.

Muguruza in action at the Brisbane International this week | Photo: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images AsiaPac

The temperature in Australia would get some time to get used to, especially with the heat potentially being overwhelming in Melbourne especially. Furthermore, had Muguruza not entered Sydney as a wildcard, she would not have any match practice heading into the maiden Grand Slam of 2018. Hence, it was a relatively wise decision to participate in Sydney where she could get some match time against the world’s best players with the cut-off ranking being 32.

“The Sydney draw is incredibly strong and there will be no easy matches,” said the tournament director Lawrence Robertson.

Participation in Sydney

Joining former Grand Slam champions Petra Kvitova, Venus Williams, and Jelena Ostapenko in the star-studded line-up, Muguruza will be the top seed there in Sydney. Her last and only appearance in Sydney was in 2015, where she earned two top-20 victories before crashing out in the quarterfinals.

“This wildcard is a very valuable opportunity for me get back on the court and hopefully play a few more matches before the first Grand Slam of the year in Melbourne,” said the 2017 Wimbledon champion in an official statement. Main draw play begins on 7th January, while the qualifying draw starring Ekaterina Makarova and Carla Suarez Navarro has already been released.