Bernard Tomic will not play at the Australian Open

Bernard Tomic's last tour-level win came in Tokyo (Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

The mercurial Bernard Tomic was not given a wildcard to his home slam, the Australian Open. The Australian has also told officials that he will not play in the qualifiers meaning that the 25-year-old will not participate at all in this year's tournament.

Tomic has participated in the Australian Open since he was 17-years-old, making his debut in 2009. That year, he made the second round of the event, losing to Gilles Muller in four sets. Last year, the 25-year-old was seeded 27th and lost in the third round to Brit Dan Evans.

Rough 2017 For Tomic

The non-wildcard for Tomic was just more bad news to start the new year, adding on to his disappointing 2017. After his third round showing in Melbourne, the 25-year-old lost in five straight opening round matches, before winning a match in Barcelona and then Istanbul.

He ended another streak of first round tournament losses in Stuttgart and had his best results on grass. He won another match in Halle and made the quarterfinals in Eastbourne before losing in the opening round of Wimbledon.

He did not play a single tournament between Wimbledon and the US Open and was then defeated by Muller in his opening round match at the last major of the year. He claimed his first tour-level win in Chengdu, ending a three-month rut without a victory on the tour.

He ended 2017 ranked 142nd in the world

.

Tomic's last Grand Slam was at the US Open when he lost in the first round (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Australian Representation At The Open

Even without Tomic, the Australian contingent at the opening major of the year will be very strong. Nick Kyrgios will be the highest-ranked player in the main draw followed by Matthew Ebden, John Millman, and Jordan Thompson who are also ranked inside the top 100.

Alex de Minaur won the Australian Wildcard Playoff and will join Thanasi Kokkinakis and Alex Bolt as the two other wildcards. Two more Australians will be given wildcards into the main draw that have yet to be announced.