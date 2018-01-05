Timea Bacsinszky withdraws from Australian Open; will return in St. Petersburg

What Timea Said

The Swiss posted on her personal website to note that although she has been practicing, she is still not ready to compete at the Australian Open. She did, however, say that she will return the week after the Australian Open in St. Petersburg and will represent Switzerland in Fed Cup afterward. Below is a full statement from the Swiss

"Hi everybody, I would like to share some news with you...

As expected, I was able to resume fully my training since Christmas and my hand reacts very well, which I am very happy. Unfortunately, I will still miss a few days to be ready for the Australian Open. So I decided with my team to make my comeback at the tournament in St. Petersburg which will start on January 29th, then to follow up with the FedCup to be played in the Czech Republic.

I also seize the opportunity of this message to thank you for your precious support and wish you a very happy new year! May your 2018 be amazing! "