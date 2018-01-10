Stan Wawrinka remains doubtful for Australian Open

The Swiss hopes to be fit for the Australian Open (Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka remains a doubt for the Australian Open. The 2014 champion in Melbourne is coming off of knee surgery and then withdrew from the Tiebreak Tens exhibition event vs Dominic Thiem. The Swiss would have made his season debut in Melbourne at the TieBreak Tens.

Last year, the Swiss made the semifinals, losing to eventual champion Roger Federer in a thrilling five-setter.

Wawrinka Speaks

The Swiss spoke about his withdrawal from the TieBreak Tens earlier today.

“I basically came here to get the answer to see if I’m ready to play or if I’m not ready to play. When you play a match it’s different to practice. You also add the stress, you also start to be more tight in the movement. So, for sure, I will play only if I have zero risk."

“I came here with a lot of doubt. I’m improving. It’s been a long time now, six months, so it’s tough to be at that level. I cannot do everything yet but I’m happy with the way I’m practising so far. I know it’s gonna take more time to be 100 percent but as long as my knee is doing well, that’s the most important.”

Wawrinka was practicing in Melbourne Park in preparation for both the Australian Open and the TieBreak Tens but leaves his Aussie Open participation in doubt after his withdrawal earlier today (Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

Seeding Implications

Currently as it stands, Wawrinka is the ninth seed at the opening Grand Slam. Should he decide to withdraw, the biggest beneficiaries would be Nick Kyrgios and Filip Krajinovic. Kyrgios is currently seeded 17th and would move up to a top-16 seed and would avoid one of the top seeds until at least the fourth round. Krajinovic is currently one spot off of a seed at 33 and wlll move up to 32 in the draw and will avoid seeded players until the third round.