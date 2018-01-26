Australian Open: Roger Federer reaches 30th Grand Slam final

Defending Australian Open champion Roger Federer is now just one win away from capturing his sixth title in Melbourne, with the Swiss reaching the final following Hyeon Chung’s unfortunate retirement in their semifinal clash.

Before the encounter took place, Federer was a huge favorite to reach a staggering 30th Grand Slam final, though it was clear early on that he would not face much of a test. Chung had played so well throughout the tournament, though never looked comfortable, and Federer was 6-1, 5-2 up when his opponent was sadly forced to retire due to a foot injury sustained throughout the tournament.

Federer one step away from history after semifinal win

The second seed was certainly the favorite for the title coming into the tournament, and he is now just one win away from becoming the first man to win 20 Grand Slam singles titles following just an hour and two minutes of action today.

Chung and Federer meet following their match (Getty/Mark Kolbe)

Chung had recorded impressive wins over the likes of Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic on his way to a maiden Grand Slam semifinal, though the early signs were not encouraging as he was broken in the very opening game of the match. The Korean was able to hold shortly after that, though did not look comfortable, and was providing no threat to Federer; the Swiss took complete control of the set and broke for a third time to seal the opener.

Unsurprisingly, Federer also took control of the second set early on, looking untroubled as he eased to a 4-1 lead. It was at this stage that Chung decided to take a medical timeout, which eventually lasted for eight minutes, and he was able to hold for 4-2 after this. However, that would be the last sign of resistance the Korean showed. Federer held comfortably for a 5-2 lead, and with the foot injury now seemingly unbearable, Chung was unfortunately forced to retire when serving to stay in the set.

The one man standing between Federer and a 20th major title is sixth seed Marin Cilic, in a rematch of the Wimbledon final from last year. The Swiss won that match comfortably in straight sets, with the Croatian struggling with injury, though the 2014 US Open champion has played well this tournament and will likely fancy his chances in the final.