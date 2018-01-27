Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic Live Stream Commentary and Updates of the 2018 Australian Open Final

Please be sure to tune in when players arrive on court at around 3:30AM ET. After an enthralling women's final between Caroline Wozniacki and Simona Halep, it is sure to be a classic.

​"Roger has been one of the more successful players at these stages of Grand Slams, and also at a Grand Slam level his performances were such a long period of time, especially when it gets to quarterfinals, semifinals, finals, he's getting better and better and playing great tennis. So with him it's always a big challenge."

The Croatian praised Federer's ability to raise his level during the latter stages of tournaments.

"I think, overall, I'm feeling really good - and that's thanks to my guys, my fitness coach, they are making me work really hard. It's obviously great that I have two days off, so it's going to be a nice one on Sunday.

Cilic did not drop serve in his victory over Edmund and, most importantly, he feels fit heading into the challenge of the final.

Cilic has now reached three Grand Slam finals under three different coaches (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images AsiaPac)

"I like his attitude. He's very professional. He's always very much the same regardless of whether he wins or loses. I like that attitude. On the court he's a winner.

"If the big moments come back, he can attain this level. Not easily, but he can get there from time to time.

"I definitely think it helped him [Cilic], winning the US Open in 2014 gave him great belief he can do it again," said the world number two.

Federer described the victory as "bittersweet" and, looking ahead, says he is wary of the challenge Cilic poses after the pair practiced together in Maldives during the off-season.

"At some point it just hurts too much and you can't take it anymore, and when you realise there's no way you can come back and you make things really worse, it's better to stop."

"I've played with blisters in the past, it hurts a lot," said the Swiss.

Federer comes into Sunday's final the fitter of the two after his brief semifinal exertions, but he was sympathetic to Chung's motives, especially so after it reduced Cilic to tears in their final at Wimbledon last year.

The Croatian blasted the 19-time major winner off the court in the semifinals in Flushing Meadows before he claimed the first Grand Slam title of his career.

The Swiss has triumphed in their last three meetings -- including a five-set victory at Wimbledon in 2016 after trailing by two sets -- but he will be mindful of his defeat to Cilic at the US Open in 2014.

The omens are good for Federer as he enters the final boasting a 8-1 head-to-head record over the Croatian.

Prior to that Cilic eased through the opening three rounds, dropping only a single set in his first round victory over Vasek Pospisil. Joao Sousa and Ryan Harrison were tamed before the Croatian came from a set down to oust US Open semifinalist Pablo Carreno-Busta in the fourth round.

With their quarterfinal poised at two-all Nadal called it quits after struggling physically and the extra reserves in the Croatian's tank helped him prevail over Kyle Edmund in the semifinal.

Cilic, meanwhile, was forced to go through Rafael Nadal to reach his third Grand Slam final, although he too profited from a retirement.

Federer produced his most accomplished showing of the two weeks when he triumphed 7-6(1), 6-3, 6-4, recovering from a 5-2 deficit in the first set.

Federer walks past a disconsolate Chung (Quinn Rooney/Getty Images AsiaPac)

Marton Fucsovics fairytale was extinguished by the world number two in the fourth round which set-up a meeting with Tomas Berdych, whom he faced three times in 2017.

He dispatched Aljaz Bedene and Jan-Lennard Struff without too much fuss in the opening two rounds before he tamed Richard Gasquet in round three.

Federer, the two seed, has enjoyed a stress-free route to the final and is yet to drop a set - which bears similarities to his triumph at SW19 last summer.

There, he faced today's opponent, Cilic, and it was a one-sided affair after the Croatian complained of foot blisters and required medical attention.

The 36-year-old defeated Rafael Nadal in a compelling five-setter twelve months ago and he has went from strength to strength since then, adding his 19th major at Wimbledon six months later.

Federer will contest his 30th Grand Slam final after profiting from a second set retirement from Hyeon Chung in Friday's semifinal. The Swiss is looking to equal Novak Djokovic's tally of six Australian Open titles after reigning supreme here last year.

Hi all, I'm Craig Vickers and welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of the 2018 Australian Open men's final between Roger Federer and Marin Cilic. Play is set to begin at 3:30AM ET where I will bring you news and notes to bring you up to speed!