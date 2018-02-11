ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament: ATP Rotterdam Open preview

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will not be able to defend his title due to injury whilst Roger Federer makes a surprise return to the Netherlands (Photo: Getty Images)

With the season in full swing, the first ATP 500 event of the season and first of three in February gets underway in Rotterdam, Netherlands - ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament.

Roger Federer returns to Rotterdam as the number one seed. He is joined by Grigor Dimitrov, Alexander Zverev, and, David Goffin as the second, third and fourth seeds respectively.

Jo Wilfried Tsonga, last years winner is the third player to withdraw from the tournament following Roberto Bautista Agut and Nick Kyrgios.

First Quarter

The top seed this week is world number two Roger Federer who took a surprising wildcard to enter the field. Should he reach the semifinals or better, the Swiss will become the world number one once again. He begins his campaign against a qualifier. His potential second-round opponent is either Philipp Kohlschreiber or Karen Khachanov which could be a close match.

The only three Dutchmen in the tournament have been drawn in the same quarter. The top-ranked Dutch player, Robin Haase will face wildcard and fellow countryman Thiemo De Bakker while 21-year-old Tallon Griekspoor will face former world number three Stan Wawrinka. A home player is guaranteed to make the second round but after claiming a 20th Grand Slam, Federer should find his way comfortably into the quarterfinal.

Quarterfinal: Roger Federer-Stan Wawrinka

Semifinalist: Roger Federer

Roger Federer returns to Rotterdam (Photo: David Woodley/Getty Images)

Second Quarter

Third Seed Alexander Zverev headlines this section. 34-year-old Gilles Muller has benefitted from Tsonga's withdrawal as he becomes the ninth seed. At the top of this quarter, the German has been given a relatively tough task against David Ferrer. The Spaniard has been on a decline for a few years but still remains a threat, especially on indoor hard courts as four of his titles have come on this surface.

The winner plays Joao Sousa or Lucky Loser Andreas Seppi. The Portuguese will likely be a tough second-round opponent should he progress as he's made four finals on this surface winning two titles. In a section filled with qualifiers, Richard Gasquet has been drawn against last years semifinalist Pierre-Hugues Herbert but could come in fatigued or inspired as he contested the Montpellier final. Muller has been drawn Daniil Medvedev and will have his hands full against the ever talented Russian star.

Quarterfinal: Alexander Zverev-Daniil Medvedev

Semifinalist: Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev hopes to win his first title of the season (Photo: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Third Quarter

Leading this third section are fourth-seeded David Goffin and sixth-seeded Tomas Berdych. The Belgique is at the bottom of this quarter and has a tough opening match against Benoit Paire and could find himself against the left-handed Spaniard Feliciano Lopez, who opens up against 2016 champion Martin Klizan. Berdych has also been given a tough match as he faces Mischa Zverev.

The Czech has struggled over the past year and needs to be on top form from the off. The winner of that match will face either the big-serving German Jan-Lennard Struff or the ever-dangerous Viktor Troicki in the second round. With this section of the draw being jam-packed with quality players, the two-seeded players will have to be on top form from the off as quarterfinal places are up for grabs.

Quarterfinal: David Goffin-Mischa Zverev

Semifinalist: David Goffin

David Goffin hitting a shot at the Australian Open (Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Fourth Quarter

Seventh seed Lucas Pouille is at the top of the quarter and has been drawn the exciting NextGen star Andrey Rublev, who has been on the rise since his Umag title will need to be at his best to defeat the recent Montpellier winner. Romanian Marius Copil has been given a Special Exempt as he becomes the third player this week in a final. He begins against Damir Dzumhur with the winner fancying their chances in the second round.

Wildcarded 17-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime will play his first ATP main draw event and has been drawn against Paris runner-up Filip Krajinovic and while the Canadian will fancy his chances, the Serbian will hope to dash the youngster's dream. The winner will face either Yuichi Sugita or Grigor Dimitrov, who should realistically, have no troubles on his way to the quarterfinals.

Quarterfinal: Andrey Rublev-Grigor Dimitrov

Semifinalist: Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev will hope to upset the field (Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Semifinals: Zverev def. Federer, Goffin def. Rublev

Final: Zverev def. Goffin