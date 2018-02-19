ATP Buenos Aires: Dominic Thiem wins ninth career title

Dominic Thiem claimed his ninth career title and his second Argentina Open title, making it 9-0 in Buenos Aires, Argentina following his 2016 win. The Austrian defeated Slovenian Aljaz Bedene 6-2, 6-4 in just under an hour and a half. For Bedene, this is his third loss in a final and his second on clay.

Thiem runs away with the opening set

Serving first, Bedene was immediately put under pressure as he faced two break points. The Austrian's attempted backhand down the line went just wide as the first chance went begging. Bedene would also go on to save a second break point before eventually holding serve to start the match.

Dominic Thiem on the other hand, held serve much more comfortably to restore parity early, 1-1. The second service game from the 28-year-old went much smoother as he lost just the one point to edge ahead at 2-1. It was then his turn to bring up a break point at 30-40 with Thiem flashing a backhand long following a baseline rally.

Dominic Thiem strikes his trademark backhand (Photo: NurPhoto)

Bedene sent a backhand return long before the Austrian won the next two points to hold and once again, draw level at 2-2. The 2016 champion then flicked a switch and grabbed a further two break points in the fifth game. This time, he got the breakthrough at the first time of asking with the world number 43 sending a forehand wide.

The number one seed consolidated the break with the score looking more healthier in his corner, 4-2. With momentum on his side, the 24-year-old broke again to take a double break lead and go within a game of the set. A backhand return error gave Thiem two set points. He missed his first chance to seal the set but an unreturnable second serve finished off the set, 6-2.

Thiem finishes off the match via late break

The world number six attempted to stretch his lead at the start of the second set as he gained two break points. The 28-year-old Slovenian who has defeated two seeded players en-route snuffed out both break points to send the game to deuce. However, he was constantly being pressured and was forced to save a further two break points before eventually holding to avoid falling further behind.

Thiem, once more, eased his way through his service game, losing just the point to make it 1-1. Bedene's struggles continued on serve as the top seed took the game to deuce. But this time, the former Brit managed to win the next two points to stay in touch with the world number six, for the time being, 1-2.

Dominic Thiem celebrates victory (Photo: NurPhoto)

While Bedene was struggling on serve, Thiem was cruising through his, holding to love for 2-2. This set proved to be a tight one with both players gained a rhythm on serve, holding their next two quite easily with the score locked at 4-4. With the set nearing its climax, Thiem decided to up the anti which resulted in him earning two break points and his sixth of the set at 15-40.

A frustrated Bedene sent a forehand straight into the net to allow the Austrian the chance to serve for the title. Thiem then missed two match points and was even forced to save a breakpoint as the Slovenian attempted to find a way back into the match. On his third match point, the 24-year-old forced an error from his opponent to win the set 6-4 and the title without dropping a set.