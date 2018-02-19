ATP New York: Kevin Anderson captures inaugural New York Open title over Sam Querrey

It was a dream final for the inaugural New York Open. Their top two seeds, Kevin Anderson and Sam Querrey were both in the final in what was sure to be an entertaining showdown between the two. The players gave the tournament a fitting ending by going the distance with the South African claiming the match 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(1) to take home the title.

Querrey Strikes First

In a match of big servers, many thought breaks were hard to come by but that wasn't really the case in the first two sets. Anderson quickly began attacking the Querrey serve as the American was struggling to find first serves. A backhand winner set up double break point for the 2017 US Open finalist and gave him the early lead in the match.

The American struck back quickly though, getting the break back immediately after Anderson dumped a shot into the net. Both men continued to hold serve until Querrey got another look in on the top seed's serve. Querrey broke at 30 in the seventh game and had a couple of set points on the following Anderson service game but took the set 6-4.

Sam Querrey took the early lead in the final (Noel Alberto/VAVEL USA)

Anderson Roars To Quick Lead But Just Hangs On

Anderson knew something needed to change. He wasn't playing badly but was still getting a bit outplayed by Querrey. Like the opening set, the South African broke in Querrey's first service game but was hoping to not give the break back as quickly this time. The former top-10 player did hold this time out and then called for the physio to check out his arm.

The set looked to have run away from Querrey after going down a double break and 0-5, but the American showed some resiliency as he finally held to get on the board. The second seed fended off a couple of set points to get one break back but was not enough as the South African shut the door in the second set in the ninth game.

Anderson led 5-0 in set two but held on to take it 5-3 (Noel Alberto/VAVEL USA)

Anderson Claims Title

Unlike the opening two sets, the third saw each player get break point chances but unable to come through. Querrey was tested serve, saving a couple of break points in the fifth game to take the lead. Anderson then had to save break point in the next game just to keep the set on serve as serving second and then going a break down would be a huge ask for the South African to come from behind.

Not many challenges were thrown in as the final set went into a tiebreak. A backhand error gave the top-seeded South African the mini-break, and he roared his way through to a 6-0 lead as a frustrated Querrey smashed his racquet in disgust. He was able to get a point back, going for broke down 0-6 but in the end, it was Anderson who took home the title.