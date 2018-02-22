ATP Estoril: Kevin Anderson confirmed to play at the Millennium Estoril Open

Kevin Anderson is currently ranked ninth on the ATP World Tour, a career high for the South-African, who won the New York Open last weekend. Anderson had already been in the top-10 a few years ago, but now he is on the move and he's back and made it one spot further.

This past Tuesday, the 20th of February, the Millennium Estoril Open confirmed that the top-10 player is set to play the tournament for the second time in a row and for a third time since he had joined the 2015 and 2017 editions.

The tournament

The Millennium Estoril Open is going to its fourth edition and the defending champion is Pablo Carreno Busta, who defeated Gilles Muller in last year's final. The tournament will be played between the 28th of April and the 6th of May.

Kevin Anderson in Estoril

The ninth-ranked player in the world has played the tournament two times, in 2015 and in 2017. He has a win-loss record at Estoril of 3-2 as he reached the semifinals last season. In 2015, he lost in the second round, after having a bye in the first round, to Guillermo Garcia-Lopez. The last edition happened to be better to Anderson. He defeated Richard Gasquet, the 2015 champion, to reach the semifinal, his first of the season. In the semifinal, he lost to Gilles Muller 7-5, 6-4.

Kevin Anderson practicing at the Millennium Estoril Open 2017 (Photo by Pedro Cunha / VAVEL USA)

2018 season so far

Kevin Anderson has been playing very good tennis so far. Firstly, he won the Mubadala World Tennis Championship and then he reached the final in the ATP 250 in Pune. Besides his poor Australian Open where he lost to Kyle Edmund in five sets in the first round, he managed to get back on track and win the title in the New York Open last week. The 31-year-old player defeated Kei Nishikori in the semifinal and won the title against Sam Querrey. It was his fourth career title.

The US Open finalist is expected to have a good tournament as he is now a Grand Slam finalist and is having a very nice season.