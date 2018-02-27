On The Line podcast special: Eugenie Bouchard vs the USTA

Last week marked the two and half year anniversary of the Eugenie Bouchard US Open incident that took place in 2015. For those who need some background, after the Canadian's mixed doubles win with Nick Kyrgios, she went into a trainer's room which was dark and slipped on a cleaning substance which caused her to slip and fall.

Bouchard went on to withdraw from the women's and mixed doubles first before getting to the Flushing Meadows grounds in order to try and play her fourth-round match vs Roberta Vinci. The Canadian showed up in a hoodie with sunglasses and her head down and was officially diagnosed with a concussion, unable to play.

She only went on to play once more at the China Open in Beijing. She retired due to dizziness in what was difficult to watch and digest how badly she was struggling with her head issues still. She sued the USTA for the fall, and finally, we have the conclusion of the trial.

Trial Results

On The Line podcast co-host, Oliver Dickson Jefford wrote up the news for VAVEL USA about the trial results. Bouchard and the USTA were able to reach a settlement, though the terms remained confidential. The former world number five claimed the incident was partially her fault, 25 percent, while the USTA took most of the blame, 75 percent.

During the trial, it looked like things were going the way of the Bouchard camp. Not one cleaning person could claim they were the one who used the cleaning agent on the floor and also, that was the first time the cleaning agent was used. After four hours of discussion Sunday, the trial was ended with both sides coming to terms after a lengthy discussion due to the refusal of the Bouchard camp to disclose her off-court earnings.

Our Thoughts

As we have alluded to in previous podcasts, we do think this is a big burden off the Bouchard. She no longer has to think about the trial and what could happen and can solely focus on her tennis and other off-court ventures. Whether or not she gets back to the player she was, who knows. She just turned 24-years-old which in tennis, isn't that old.

Oliver mentioned that over the years while she has slipped in the rankings, tennis hasn't moved on too swiftly since then. Over the past couple of years a few players have made their breakthrough as well, but now, it seems like the crop of players at the top of the game is quite consistent.

Getting back into the top-20 seems likely for the Canadian if she finds her game. It will take some time for sure to get that aggressive, take the ball early game which propelled her to three Grand Slam semifinals and world number five back in 2014, but if she does, results will surely be positive.