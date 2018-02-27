Zhang Shuai completes Tie Break Tens field in New York

Chinese number two Zhang Shuai is the eighth and final competitor in the Tie Break Tens field in New York. The Tie Break Tens exhibition will take place Monday, March 5th at Madison Square Garden. This Tie Break Tens will be the second all-women's field in the exhibition's history. This is the first time ever that the event is taking place in the United States.

Getting To Know Zhang Shuai

Zhang became a well-known name after the 2016 Australian Open. She had contemplated retirement due to her lack of success at Grand Slam events, having failed to pick up wins in 14 tries. As a qualifier, she drew Simona Halep the opening round and with the Romanian favorite, the Chinese was likely going to retire after this tournament had she lost.

She stunned Halep, defeating her 6-4, 6-3, and really kicking on. She made the quarterfinals of the tournament, losing to Johanna Konta. She enjoyed a career year in 2016, also making the quarterfinal of the Premier Mandatory event in her country's home capital in Beijing.

Zhang has two career singles titles, both in Guangzhou, winning them four years apart, 2013 and 2017. Her career-high singles ranking is 23 and is currently not too far from that spot at number 33.

Zhang Shuai famously beat Simona Halep at the 2016 Australian Open which kept her from retiring from tennis (Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Other Competitors

Excitement will be buzzing as Serena Williams will take to the court in New York City once again. Due to her pregnancy, the American was unable to participate in last year's US Open and will be making her official return at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. Her older sister Venus will also be playing in the tournament as one of three Americans along with Serena and Coco Vandeweghe.

World number four and two-time reigning Dubai champion Elina Svitolina will be one of the favorites in the field. Marion Bartoli will make her unofficial return to tennis in New York though, her official comeback will begin at the Miami Open. Sorana Cirstea and Daniela Hantuchova round out the seven previously named participants.