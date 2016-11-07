WWE announces ‘205 Live’

Photo: WWE.Com

The addition of the Cruiserweight Division to Monday Night Raw has yet to take off like the WWE Universe would have liked.

Initially, the triple threat and fatal four-way matches gave the WWE’s flagship show a different pace but things seemed to have stalled. Now, the Cruiserweight competitors seemingly get bundled together in six-man tag team matches while The Brian Kendrick and TJ Perkins battle it out for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

That’s not necessary a bad thing, they’re all putting on some good matches, but getting stuck in a single routine each week with the same formula for the matches can become a little tiresome.

The Cruiserweight division has some fine talent with more set to comes so it seems wise that the WWE have given them their own show. '205 Live' will debut on Tuesday, November 29th, live on the WWE Network starting at 10pm Eastern Time in the United States.

The show will be announced by Mauro Ranallo, who announced the Cruiserweight Classic with Daniel Bryan, and Corey Graves of Monday Night Raw. The pair had been expected to announce SmackDown Live together following the WWE Draft but now get the chance with 205 Live.

Who will be involved?

It’s likely that the whole of the Cruiserweight Division will be a part of 205 Live, including those who have yet to make their debut on Monday Night Raw.

That would include Cedric Alexander, Noam Dar, Lince Dorado, Jack Gallagher, current WWE Cruiserweight Champion The Brian Kendrick, HoHo Lun, Gran Metallik, Gurv and Harv Sihra, Rich Swann, Akira Tozawa and Cruiserweight Classic winner TJ Perkins.

It is unknown yet whether or not the Cruiserweight Championship will be defended on 205 Live or whether it will stick to Monday Night Raw.

Cruiserweight Champion, THE Brian Kendrick. Photo: WWE.com

An interesting concept?

Giving the Cruiserweight's their own show gives them the time needed to develop characters and regularly perform in front of a WWE audience. While the exposure of Monday Night Raw can be good, superstars are always vying for TV time and can end up lost in the shuffle.

By giving the division a one hour show on the WWE Network, fans get more content for their network subscription and the superstars get a guaranteed, regular spot in front of the WWE fans. A win-win all around.