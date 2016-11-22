Update on Shane McMahon's condition

Photo- The Sun

The Injury that accured?

As seen on Sunday’s Survivor Series event, Shane McMahon appeared to have been injured during the Team Raw vs Team Smackdown match. Shane McMahon went for his signature move the coast-to-coast dropkick on Roman Reigns off the top rope but Roman Reigns caught him with his signature spear. Shane McMahon landed hard on his head and appeared to have been hurt pretty bad.

Once the referee saw how Shane landed and how unresponsive he was, he called for doctors to come out and ring announcer JoJo announced that Shane McMahon had been eliminated. This was not how Shane’s exit from the match was planned.

What we know now?

In the pictures above you can see the indident In regards to his condition after the match, we are told that he is okay and he was walking around backstage afterwards but we have not been told if it was a concussion or just a hard knock to his head.

What's to blame for this scare?

People quickly went and took to the Twitter and blamed Roman Reigns for Shane's scare. Those people who said that should get off twitter watch how Shane sets up for the move he sets himself up to be speared. Roman did all he could to help Shane McMahon land as softly and safely as he could people didn't blame Kurt Angle when Shane didn't go through the glass at the King of the ring no it was an accident and that was way more dangerous. Roman Reigns also spiked his head on the matt when he caught Shane watch it back in no way hitting the move or not was Shane getting up unharmed from that the whiplash was going to be bad. Another similar incident with the whiplash getting better of a wrestler would be AJ Lee and when she was pushed off the stage by Paige.

The bottom line is Shane McMahon is okay and he isn't seriously injured.