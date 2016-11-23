Undertaker status

Pinterest

He's kind of back?

As seen on last week’s episode of SmackDown Live, The Undertaker made his return to WWE programming and said that he was back.

For those who are wondering if The Undertaker will appear on tonight’s episode of SmackDown, we can confirm that he is not booked for the show. Regarding The Undertaker’s next appearance, there is a chance that may not return until the TLC event on December 4th, 2016.

The latest buzz

The buzz around the internet is Undertaker will be moving into a feud with the WWE world champion AJ Styles, not only that but it is going to be a world championship match at the Royal Rumble. There are many possibly reasons why this would happen other than it being a dream match! AJ Styles can but on a great match by himself in his sleep and at this point in the Undertakers career he certainly cannot go in a match the way he used to go. But he is still the Undertaker but he is older now and hes only a few months off a hip surgery so nostalgia is going to play a big part going into the Undertakers next feud.

Other talks around the Web

As we all know Vince McMahons big idea for WrestleMainia 32 was the Dead man Undertaker vs The face that runs the place John Cena but last year there was also a plague of injuries and John Cena was one of the superstars that was hurt with a shoulder injury that sidelined him for six months and the dream match fell to the sidelines. It seems every year for the past three or four years John Cena gets his name is put into a hat of names that will face the Deadman. This match is talked about again this year and not only that the general feeling about this match that it will be Career ending which doesn't make sense if they are both baby-face.