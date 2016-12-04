Finn Balor returning at the Royal Rumble?

Balor became RAW's first ever Universal Champion at Summerslam, before relinquishing the title on RAW the next night due to injury (Photo: Youtube)

Finn Balor is easily one of the most popular professional wrestlers currently contracted to WWE, but during his title winning, PPV debut at this years Summerslam, Balor received an injury to his shoulder.

The tear in his labrum was expected to keep The Demon King out of the ring for approximately 6 months. Now though rumors have circulated around the professional wrestling universe, claiming that Balor could feature at WWE's first PPV of 2017, the Royal Rumble.

Quick Recovery?

On Sam Roberts podcast, Balor did shoot down some rumors of a potential return at the Rumble, saying that his aim is to be fit and ready to fight by WrestleMania.

He went on to mention his rehab schedule, which includes 3 hours in the morning and 3 hours at night.

What's in store for Balor's return?

Whilst rumors of the Irishman's return have swept across the wrestling community, not much has been hinted at in terms of his story arc, following his return.

Could we see Balor Club finally reform within the confines of WWE? Will he return to fight for the title that he never lost? Or will he be placed into a different title picture (like the US Championship)?

Balor's Demon King persona took the WWE Universe by storm leading up to this year's Summerslam

(Photo: WWE.com)

A Balor Club reunion could be the best option moving forward, especially now since AJ Styles features on the rival show, Smackdown Live. But also because The Club, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have dropped off the radar a lot recently since their most recent failure to claim New Day's Tag Championships, and also their rivalry with Enzo and Big Cass has been below par, to say the least.

So what will be in store for Balor next? We will surely find out more in the months to come.