Five Potential WWE returns before Wrestlemania 33

Bill Goldberg made his in ring return at Survivor Series with a convincingly short victory over Brock Lesnar (Photo: Forbes)

5) Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley made his WWE debut back in 2005 and the last time he was seen in company was back in 2008.

His most notable match being at Wrestlemania 23 vs Umaga in the 'Battle of the Billionaires' match.

Lashley has since had an underwhelming MMA career, but also has had a stint in TNA as their world champion.

Although it is highly possible for Lashley to return to WWE it is as equally, unlikely.

In an interview with ESPN, Lashley claimed it is not impossible for him to return, but the travelling and schedule he would have to keep to, is a challenging one and he wonders whether he could abide by that schedule.

Lashley helped current President Elect Donald Trump to shave Vince McMahon's head after success atWrestlemania 23 (Photo: Wrestlezone)

4) Jeff Hardy

The Charismatic Enigma Jeff Hardy hasn't been seen on WWE television since 2009. Since then it has been a rollercoaster ride for the former Hardy Boyz risk taker as there have been a number of ups and downs.

In 2010 he won the TNA World Championship and it was a great night, but there isn't a fan of professional wrestling that doesn't remember Jeff's travesty of a match with Sting at Victory Road in 2011, when it was obvious that he was on some kind of drugs as he could barely stand, leaving Sting to force a pinfall.

But in the last year, with his Brother Nero persona alongside Broken Matt Hardy, Jeff has launched himself back into the limelight and rumours of a WWE return are circulating across the internet.

Hardy recently told Forbes, "All the WWE stuff really depends on what happens between now and February with TNA." So not much insight from Jeff himself, but a return to the big leagues would do wonders for both him and the WWE.

Hardy could add a sense of excitement back to the WWE Universe should he return (Photo: WWE)

3) Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio is possibly the most beloved Luchador wrestler to have ever set foot inside a WWE ring, if not every wrestling ring.

He first started on the big stage with the late, great Eddie Guerrero back in the days of WCW. Before he moved to the WWE in 2002 and captivated fans following his arrival.

He would go on to win 2006's Royal Rumble match, before headlining Wrestlemania 22 with Randy Orton and Kurt Angle in a Triple Threat match for the World Heavyweight Championship. Mysterio emerged victorious and that was the highlight of an already great career.

But now after a 2 year absence from the WWE, Mysterio could be set for a return, especially now the Cruiserweight division has been reintroduced on the flagship show Monday Night Raw.

So will Mysterio make a triumphant comeback? Only time will tell.

Mysterio celebrated a huge victory over Kurt Angle and Randy Orton at Wrestlemania 22 (Photo: aminoapps.com)

2) Matt Hardy (Broken version)

Matt Hardy in WWE, was one half of one of the most recognisable teams ever to grace a wrestling ring, The Hardy Boyz. But in singles wrestling, he never quite reached the heights of his brother Jeff.

This all changed just a few months back, ever since Matt revolutionised the wrestling industry by introducing the Broken Matt Hardy persona.

Since then Matt has been on a roll in TNA and has been at the forfront of much wrestling discussion, for the way his character change has sparked so much controversy.

But over the last few months it has looked increasingly likely that the 'Matt Hardy brand' could be moving to the WWE just simply because of his widespread appeal and fanbase.

Do you think Broken Matt will return to DELETE the WWE Universe? Many certainly hope so. A feud with Bray Wyatt would be pretty awesome.

Broken Matt would surely render the WWE Universe OBSOLETE (Photo: wrestlingnews.co)

1) Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle won an Olympic Gold medal with a broken 'freekin' neck. But you already knew that.

Something you may not know though, is that the 'Wrestling Machine' could be on the way back to the company that shot him into pro wrestling superstardom.

Angle led a long career in WWE, spanning between 1998 to 2006 and has a list of accomplishments to his name from both his tenure there, and his ventures in TNA between 2006 and this year.

But obviously since his departure from TNA earlier this year, rumours of a WWE return have certainly not been scarce.

It seems that when every PPV is coming around, a mention of a Kurt Angle return is not too far behind.

Could an Angle return spark up a renewed rivalry with AJ Styles? Or will the master of the Ankle Lock return in a bid to capture a title against new superstars? Again only time will tell, but you'll be guarenteed to see the roof of the building blow off should he return.