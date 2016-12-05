Could Daniel Bryan be making a comeback to the squared circle? (Photo: Bleacher Report)

Daniel Bryan defined his career at Wrestlemania 30 with an iconic victory over both Randy Orton and Batista to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

But after that win, Bryan sustained a number of injuries in the following months, mainly to his neck. This prevented 'The Beard' from appearing on WWE television for a number of weeks and months.

Eventually in February of this year, Daniel Bryan officially announced his in-ring retirement from the WWE, due to injury, with a heartfelt send off given to him by the WWE fans.

Smackdown Live General Manager

On July 18th's episode of Monday Night Raw, Shane McMahon announced that Daniel Bryan would become the new General Manager of Smackdown Live following the brand split.

Bryan has been involved in story production and kayfabe matchmaking ever since, but one notable storyline Bryan has included himself in, is the Intercontinental Championship rivalry between Dolph Ziggler and The Miz.

Wrestling Return?

In recent weeks and months, Bryan has been rumoured for a potential return to the ring. This is mainly because of the ongoing promos between himself and The Miz.

The war of words started a few months back after Bryan claimed The Miz was a coward and unfit to be a good representative of the Smackdown Live brand.

Since then the feud has continued, and during The Miz's matches with the likes of Dolph Ziggler, the 'A-Lister' has been seen mocking Bryan on a regular basis. Prompting YES chants, using Bryan's iconic signature kicks and running corner dropkicks are just a few of the things the Miz has used to try and entice responses from the GM.

Back in August various sources such as Bleacher Report and Forbes reported that WWE had not completely shut the door on a potential return for the 'B Plus Player'.

So is it possible for Bryan to return? Only the WWE, doctors and Bryan himself can decide that, but it's obvious that a return for Bryan would definitely be welcomed by the WWE fanbase.