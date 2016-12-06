Sting set for one more match? (Photo: Comicbook.com)

Short Run

It seems a millennium ago since Sting made his first appearance in a WWE ring, at Survivor Series 2014 but it was only 2 years ago.

The Icon made a dramatic entrance to prevent the Authority beating Team Cena in the traditional 5 on 5 elimination match and went on to WrestleMania 31 to face The Game, Triple H in a WWE vs WCW bout which he of course lost.

Fast forward to Night of Champions 2015, where Sting would face Seth Rollins (who was in his second match of the night) and would injure his back during the match thanks to a Rollins' Turnbuckle Powerbomb.

Since that, the WWE Universe hasn't seen Sting. He's been referred to by commentators every now and then, but other than that nothing has been seen of The Man they call Sting.

Return?

So the question is. Is there any chance at all of a Sting return? Well, apparently the veteran is refusing to rule out one more match. Whilst at Unioto High School Gym in Chillicothe, Ohio, Sting was asked if one more match could happen. His response was, "(at this point), I don't know."

In recent history, there has been talk of one match happening, one match which could define Sting's career. The match in question was with none other than The Phenom, The Undertaker.

It has been long rumored that this bout could happen at a WrestleMania, but obviously due to Sting's injury and both men's increasing age it now seems highly unlikely.

However, the Stinger (at Chillicothe, Ohio still) said, "That’s the unfinished business — I’ve always wanted to have that match [with The Undertaker], and I know that wrestling fans have always wanted to see it too.”

So all may not be lost for The Icon. So do you think Sting will return to the WWE? It's certainly a possibility.