Potential plans for The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33

Photo: WWE.com

For years, it was the question on the WWE Universe’s collective lips, who is going to step up and challenge The Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania? One by one, they stepped inside the Phenom’s yard and one by one they fell until Brock Lesnar got in the ring with The Deadman.

A number of names have been mentioned in regards to this year's opponent, and whether or not this is The Undertaker’s actual last ride. Names vary from WWE World Heavyweight champion AJ Styles, The Icon Sting and even getting Stone Cold Steve Austin out of retirement for one final match.

Now, according to a report from NoDQ, the WWE is planning to have The Undertaker take on John Cena in Orlando, Florida on April 2nd, 2017. There were also reports that the WWE had backup plans in place as an emergency in case Cena is unable to compete at the event.

These have reportedly been scrapped and the WWE will move forward with Cena and The Undertaker.

There had been earlier rumors that Cena would take on whoever held the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 33 so he is able to break Ric Flair’s record but that has likely been scrapped in favor of this match with ‘Taker.

A dream WrestleMania match up

While the WWE Universe has seen it’s fair of Cena and Undertaker matches from Cena’s early days, it’s been a while since the pair squared off. Their match at Vengeance from 2003 is a classic and helped launch Cena’s career.

The match has been one that many of the WWE fans have been asking for, for a number of years now. WrestleMania has always been seen as The Undertakers event but Cena pulls out all the stops on the big stage and match up between the pair makes complete sense.

Cena vs Taker has been rumored for a number of years and had been expected to be the main event of WrestleMania 32 until Cena injured his shoulder.

If The Undertaker is truly set to ride off into the sunset, having a final match against another icon of the WWE is the right person to have it with. It doesn’t have to be the main event but it is sure to be the biggest match on the card.

Cena vs The Undertaker at Vengeance 2003. Photo: WWE.com

A chance to turn Cena heel

While it’s unlikely, this could finally be the match that the WWE turns John Cena heel for. For the majority of his career, The Undertaker has blurred the line between good and bad guy but one of them has to be the bad guy for this match, surely?

The WWE Universe wouldn’t buy The Undertaker as a heel for his final match so it would make sense to make Cena play the role of the bad guy.

Even if it was short lived, it could help Cena have another springboard moment in his career with the WWE.