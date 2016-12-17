WWE: The Pay-Per-View experiment

WWE have produced 15 pay-per-views this year, has the experiment worked? (image: Joel Lampkin)

Professional wrestling is a sport like no other, it is where the fans often get what they want and the demand is increasing by the year.

While WWE gave into this demand in 2016 by announcing that there will be a pay-per-view approximately every three weeks, this "experiment" has well and truly failed.

The sleepless nights, the struggle to catch up and the overall feeling of "does it really matter?" are factors a British wrestling fan must consider before every special show.

There have been so many PPVs that they no longer feel special, they feel quite bland and dull, 2017 may be a different year but as of yet, the interest of this writer is fading fast.

NXT 2.0

NXT is a show the saves the spectacular for their specials, WWE has become the same (image: flickering myth)

There is an overwhelming feeling behind NXT that you do not actually have to watch their weekly show on the WWE Network as you can follow the storyline from TakeOver to TakeOver.

This dynamic has spilled over onto the main roster where the fans do not have to watch Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live to see the "must-see" action - because it is no longer must see.

In Britain, WWE broadcasts the Red brand from 1am to 4am on a Tuesday morning, this cannot be helped as the main audience is the United States who watch at their respected peak times.

However, with work and lives not stopping for wrestling, skipping the three hour and two-hour shows where in reality the shock factor has long been missing is often the choice for Brits.

It is a struggle to find a memorable moment that truly shocked the audience on WWE's weekly televised shows, in similar to NXT - add an extra three hours via PPV every three weeks and there is another sleepless night added to a fan's schedule.

The rise of the independents

The wrestling independent scene continues to grow (image: joel lampkin )

The reason so many tune in to WWE is not purely for the world-class performances from the performers, it is due to the world-class production value, which is matched by none.

Professional wrestling has witnessed a surge in popularity that has slowed spread out to the independent scene, which thankfully has become so much more accessible.

However, this has created an issue; with at least seven hours of wrestling per week from WWE to digest, without a PPV, finding a time to expand one's palate of wrestling is a task in itself.

The rise of Fite TV, FloSports and IPPV has meant that independent companies have broadcast their special events and weekly shows directly around the world.

The conversation no longer focuses on WWE as New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor, Progress Wrestling, WhatCulture Pro Wrestling all enter the discussion - but there is just so little time, but a whole lot of wrestling.

Can WWE honestly believe that it is necessary to host a PPV on the WWE Network, every three weeks? The brand-split may have created a partial need for it, but it seems that while eyes turn towards an independent company, WWE are there to drag your face back to their product.

The roster complex

The in-battle between the rosters of Raw vs SmackDown has been bad for most (image:renderkidunya.blogspot.co.uk/)

Remember when the brand split first came about? WWE were intent on sticking the phrase "opportunities" down the audience throats, something that obviously signaled good intentions.

Wrong - how many on the main-roster have honestly had these opportunities to assert themselves into a better position than previous?

On SmackDown, Dolph Ziggler was certainly one of the first to do so as he entered the main-event scene for what felt like the first time in years, only to fade back into the mid-card two weeks later.

He was the focus of the opportunity limelight, yet it seems at this point he was merely a distraction, although the long-term picture is yet to be drawn at this point.

In the women's division of the blue brand, Alexa Bliss, and Carmella, two NXT call-ups asserted themselves as MVP's of this year and have announced themselves as future stars - could the same really be said for their male colleagues?

Who else has been given the opportunity, the attempts to trigger a push have all been cut short on RAW:

Darren Young was never made great again

No one believes in Bo Dallas

The Titus brand is rather bland

Neville is the man that the WWE creative team forgot

Emma or Emmalina, will debut next week - just kidding

On SmackDown, there has been more success than its brand competition but there have still been some flops:

Did you know Curt Hawkins has been booked horribly?

Jack Swagger has disappeared once again

Apollo Crews is best remembered as Apollo Creed

All these faults signal, that either; some of the performers are not good enough, there is not enough TV time, the writers are not good enough.

WWE has long been seen as the golden pot at the end of the rainbow for professional wrestlers, some, however, find that it is nothing as it seems.

The naming crisis

WWE have expressed a lack of creativity in the naming of their PPVS (image: heavy.com)

When was the last time there was a WWE PPV that sounded really cool and different that made you stop and pay attention?

The next event is titled "Roadblock: End of the Line" since when was a roadblock exciting? The tagline is supposed to signal the end of the calendar year for WWE but it still sounds rather dull and tame.

What makes it even stranger is that in March of this year, there was already a Roadblock which was essentially a house-show broadcast on the WWE Network.

Not much happened on the show as it was so close to WrestleMania but the duplicate naming of the two separate shows screams laziness.

In 2016, there have been the names of Payback, Battleground and Fastlane used, these are designed to signal what is in store as it often links to the narratives of the weekly television shows.

However, it seems repetitive year after year with the same B-grade PPV's returning that are clearly not on the level of the big four Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Survivor Series.

The return of No Mercy as a title created a talking point and even the name sounds enticing, little can be said about Payback or even thought of- where has the creativity disappeared to?

In 2001, the list of PPVs were far more exciting, Judgement Day, Unforgiven, Insurrextion, and Rebellion - all now defunct.

The premise of what to expect has also been nullified as the differences between a TLC and Extreme Rules match is minimal while the special feeling surrounding specialty matches such as a Hell in a Cell is lost.