WWE interested in Eli Drake?

Eli Drake has attracted interest from WWE (image: huffington post)

Total Nonstop Action is a place where the attention has been focused on Broken Matt Hardy and his bizarre ways - with good reason.

Eli Drake has been a performer who has been in the limelight on occasion and his abilities may have attracted the attention of WWE according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The 34-year-old won his first title in TNA earlier this year defeating Bram to win the King of the Mountain championship, he has also been a regular feature hosting his Fact of Life segment.

Drake moving on?

Will Eli Drake make the move to WWE? (image: huffington post)

A number of performers have vacated Impact Wrestling recently including Basile Baraka and Baron Dax, two members of The Tribunal.

It is quite uncommon that a member of the TNA roster that is currently underutilized will move on to the top of the professional wrestling world so suddenly.

However, Drake already has some history with WWE having worked dark matches with the company in 2006 and later in 2008 and was signed to the performance center in May 2013.

With the future of TNA revolved (for the most part) with Dixie Carter still in control, the chance of WWE taking the best talent of Impact Wrestling is unlikely to occur.

The company seems in a much more stable state and Drake signed a new contract earlier this year, although it is not known how long he is contracted for.

TNA talents disappearing

The Tribunal have parted ways with TNA (image: youtube)

When TNA parted ways with the tag-team known as The Tribunal in Baraka in Dax it was purely down to the difficulty in the two performers making their way to TV tapings.

Dax lived in Canada and Baraka resides in France, making it difficult for two to travel to Orlando, Florida to tape the weekly television shows.

They reportedly ended their partnership on good terms and there remains opportunities for them to come back into the fold further down the line.