Main Event for NXT TakeOver: San Antonio will be "Glorious"

Shinsuke Nakamura will defend his NXT Championship against Bobby Roode source: twitter

While the Royal Rumble has generated excitement since its beginning in 1988, NXT have been slowly been building their own buzz since its creation in 2014.

While the original TakeOver event had an attendance of over 400 people, the latest in the series is set to have over 10,000.

As the 30-man battle royal comes to San Antonio, Texas, at the Alamodome, NXT will put on a show the day before and the main event has already been set.

Glorious main event

Bobby Roode beat four other men to become the number one contender source: twitter

In the latest edition of NXT, the number one contender for the NXT Championship was revealed via a fatal four-way, with the winner getting a shot at TakeOver: San Antonio.

Roderick Strong, Andrade "Cien" Almas, Tye Dillinger and Bobby Roode squared off with the chance to battle Shinsuke Nakamura on the line.

The Japanese performer is a two-time NXT Champion after he recovered the title against Samoa Joe at a live event in Osaka, Japan.

On NXT, it was the 39-year-old Glorious Bobby Roode who was victorious, earning his first championship opportunity in the company.

On his victory, he said "I walked in there and proved to the world why Bobby Roode is the face of NXT. I came here for one reason and that reason was to take NXT to that next level and tonight was just another huge step in getting this company to that next level.

"That final step will be when I walk into San Antonio, at NXT TakeOver and I become victorious and I finally make the NXT Champion glorious."

Main Roster Joe?

As time drags on, the talent of Samoa Joe no longer belongs in the developmental brand and after already holding the NXT title on two occasions - what else is there for him to do?

Having defeated almost every performer on the roster, he is ready for the big leagues and there is enough knowledge on him for the heavyweight to be an instant star.

With potential showdowns between AJ Styles, John Cena, Brock Lesnar and Kevin Owens on the horizon the future is looking bright for the former TNA performer.

At 37-years-old he is approaching veteran status and any more time spent in NXT could be detrimental to his eventual main roster debut.

Whether or not he debuts at the Royal Rumble remains to be seen although it has been the catalyst where many others have made their name on the main roster including The Phenomenal One last year.