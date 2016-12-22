Apollo Crews receives Miz participation award

The Miz decides to heap further sorrow onto Apollo Crews but it backfired source: youtube.com

Apollo Crews is, without a doubt, one of the most athletic performers on the main roster in WWE, showcasing aerial ability and phenomenal strength.

While his career in NXT was filled with great moments, little can be said about this on SmackDown Live where he has failed to set the world on fire.

With championship opportunities coming few and far between, Crews did in fact win something this past week - although it was something he maybe wish he did not.

Participation award

Apollo Crews has faced The Miz before in a losing effort at SummerSlam

The hatred towards The Miz is genuine, and one layer of this is his handing out of the participation award with its past victor being Dolph Ziggler.

Meant as an insulting gift to a performer who tried but did not succeed, the Intercontinental Champion handed out another award to Crews.

The two had a match on SmackDown Live this week and although Maryse was sent to the back following an attempted interference, Miz still managed to pick up the victory.

After the champion nearly fell into the official, he was nonetheless distracted allowing the A-Lister to take Crews in the eye before hitting the skull crushing finale for the win.

Despite receiving nothing other than a participation award for his efforts, the athletic performer says he will be using it as motivation to move forward.

He said "I am a very motivated person, I am going to use this, The Miz thinks that I am a participant? I am going to use this as motivation.My whole life, I have had obstacles and challenges thrown in front of me, he thinks it is a joke that I lost tonight?

"Losing to him and he wants to give me this award? I take this very seriously. You know what I am going to do, I will hold onto this, Thank you Miz."

Renee Young apologizes

Renee Young apologized for slapping The Miz

One of the more entertaining segments on SmackDown Live came from The Miz and Renee Young as the A-Lister brought her personal life into the ring.

After questioning why the Intercontinental Champion was "obsessed" with Dean Ambrose, the former WWE Champion took offense and hit back at the interviewer.

He said "Me? I'm obsessed, no you're obsessed, you are the one that is sleeping with him."

Following the remarks of The Miz, Young immediately slapped the champion before casually walking out of the ring, proving that the A-Lister can grind anybody's gears.

On her actions, she said "It is no secret that Dean Ambrose and I are in a relationship, that is one thing, but to be called out the way that Miz called me out, in front of everybody here at SmackDown live was embarrassing.

"I am sorry for the way that I reacted, and for putting my hands on a WWE superstar, but for me, he crossed a line with me and I then also crossed a line."

Daniel Bryan who was present at the time of apology, however, said that there was "no need" to apologize continuing his and The Miz' long-term feud.