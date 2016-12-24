'Stone Cold' Steve Austin will never return to WWE

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin says that he is happy being retired source: insidepulse

In the list of top professional wrestlers to ever grace the squared circle - 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin would be high on most people's lists.

As the build up to the Royal Rumble continues, fans begin to wonder just who could make a monumental return when the countdown from 10 reaches zero.

The Texas Rattlesnake would be a favorite to make his grand return although after speaking out on his podcast, do not hold hope that the 52-year-old will ever return.

"I'm happy being done"

Austin is still a hot topic within the world of wrestling and his presence in WWE is still existing thanks to his weekly podcast during which performers are often a part of.

Following the return of Bill Goldberg at Survivor Series, it prompted many to believe that a return to the ring was plausible for the former six-time WWE Champion.

On his podcast he said "I am 52, and I get these emails all the time asking why I don’t come back. They’ll say, so and so did it. Goldberg did it, and you know what, I’m happy for all my friends that are making comebacks. Bill [Goldberg] going in and beating Brock Lesnar was awesome, setting it up for Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando, but I am not making no comeback."

The persistence of the emails are something that has caused huge annoyance for the veteran who has also said in the past that he has no intention of having a match in the future.

"I had someone cuss me out on the email the other day saying that they hated my guts because I would not do a comeback, but listen, I’m done. I rode off into the sunset in 2003, whenever it was, after Wrestlemania 19; came back for a couple of appearances, but I’m done, and I’m happy being done, and I don’t want the pressure of having another match on my shoulders."

While the door to a return will likely always be open Austin claims he is "satisfied" with the career he had and although he will not be returning he "appreciates" the support.

On other ventures

In the late 90's to early 00's the name 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin was common within homes all around the world and his stock has been high ever since.

His brash nature and bad a** attitude has kept him fondly remembered in millions of hearts although for The Rattlesnake he is happy that it opened up other opportunities later in life.

"Pro Wrestling has spring boarded every endeavor that I am involved in right now, and I love the business, and the WWE and all the organizations that I work for, but man, I’m done."

Austin is the host of the Broken Skull Ranch challenger where competitors compete to win a cash prize of $10,000 as well as being the face of beer as well, brewed by the El Segundo brewery.

"I’m enjoying my time outdoors, and the things I want to spend my time with right now that I am passionate about, like learning how to do Long-Range Shooting for example. I’m working on stuff that I want to do, and I really don’t want to go back to the business."

"The wrestling business is now for the younger generation that is in there right now, and you do it for as long as you can, and you then ride off into the sunset and adjust accordingly. I have adjusted accordingly."